Volume Compair Indicator

It allows traders to better understand the balance between buying and selling pressure, providing clear visual signals for potential reversals and breakouts.

✨ Key Features:

  • 📊 Cumulative Delta Volume: separates buying and selling pressure in real time.

  • 📈 Median Buy & Sell Volume lines: highlight equilibrium zones in order flow.

  • Volume Velocity Factor: adjusts delta strength based on sudden volume changes.

  • 🔔 Smart MFI Alerts: automatic buy/sell arrows appear when Money Flow Index (MFI) reaches overbought/oversold levels.

  • 🔧 Fully customizable settings: Cumulative Delta period, range, MFI levels, and velocity factor.

📊 How to Use:

  1. Blue histogram = Cumulative Delta Up (buying pressure).

  2. Orange histogram = Cumulative Delta Down (selling pressure).

  3. White lines = Median Buy & Sell Volumes, showing balance zones.

  4. Green/Red arrows = Automatic alerts for possible reversals when MFI confirms exhaustion.

🚀 Benefits for Traders:

  • Detect hidden buying/selling pressure before price reacts.

  • Combine volume and order flow signals with technical analysis.

  • Anticipate market reversals at extreme volume conditions.

  • Works on Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, and Crypto.

  • Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders.


Prodotti consigliati
Range Exhaustion MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicatori
L'esaurimento dell'intervallo si verifica quando il prezzo raggiunge o supera l'intervallo previsto per il periodo corrente. A questi livelli, il prezzo inizia a perdere slancio rispetto all'inizio del periodo, quindi è un buon punto per assicurarsi di non assumere nuove posizioni. Questo indicatore ti mostrerà dove è probabile che ciò accada sul tuo grafico, mostrando i livelli per periodi giornalieri, settimanali e mensili. Quando vedi che il prezzo supera questi livelli di esaurimento, ti sta
Percentage Oscillator
Alexandre Borela
5 (1)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Come le istituzioni commerciano grandi volumi, non è raro per loro cercare di difendere la loro posizione a livelli percentuali specifici. Questi livelli serviranno come supporto naturale e resistenza che è possibile utilizzare o entrare in un commercio o essere a conoscenza di possibili pericoli contro la vostra posizione. Questo oscillatore vi mostrerà la variazione percentuale per il: Giorno. Settimana. Mese. Quarto. Anno. In
FREE
Higher Time Frame Bars
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore traccia in modo efficiente qualsiasi altra candela temporale che desideri monitorare sullo stesso grafico 1. Seleziona un intervallo di tempo superiore per caricare le barre sullo stesso grafico 2. Personalizza i colori e lo stile dei candelieri 3. Scegli il numero di barre per disegnare candelieri 4. Tieni traccia delle candele complete con un intervallo di tempo più lungo insieme allo stoppino e al corpo 5. Facile e conveniente per coloro che non vogliono cambiare grafic
Market Structures Pro MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Indicatori
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
Supertrendingsignal
OTAVIO AGUIAR CAMPOS Aguiar
Indicatori
O indicador Supertrendingsignal imprime um sinal na tela indicando início de uma forte tendência. O sinal não mostra o ponto de entrada com melhor risco retorno, apenas faz a indicação de uma forte tendência.  Foi idealizado a partir de um conjunto de médias móveis e volume. Parametros: Periodmalongo: Períodos da média longa Periodmamedio: Períodos da segunda media Periodmamedio2: Perídos da terceira media Periodmacurto: Períodos da média curta. PeriodATR: Períodos do indicador ATR para adequar
FREE
Rush Point Histograma
Fabricio Nicolau
Indicatori
Rush Point Histogram Continuity force indicator. Operation: After a breach of support or resistance of an asset, the trader can understand by reading the histogram if such a move tends to continue, thus filtering false breaks or short breaks without trend formation. Through a simple, level-based reading, the trader can make a decision based on the histogram, where: Below 21: No trend formation 21 to 34: Weak trend 34 to 55: Strong Trend 55 to 89: Strong tendency Suggested Reading: Observed disru
No Wick On Close
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicatori
We at Minions Labs love to study, challenge and discover new facts about Price Behavior in current markets. We would NOT call it Price Action because today this is a word totally overused and means, thanks to the False Prophets out there, absolutely NOTHING. The study hypothesis we propose is this: Some Assets, in certain Timeframes, present a behavior of Price continuity when the candlesticks close without a Wick on them... So the purpose of this indicator is to "color" those candlesticks who
FREE
Analise Probabilistica
Valter Cezar Costa
4.78 (9)
Indicatori
I'm sure after a lot of research on the internet, you haven't found any indicator that can help you with forex or binary trading in the latest probability strategy created by famous trader Ronald Cutrim. The strategy is based on a simple count of green and red candles, checking for a numerical imbalance between them over a certain period of time on an investment market chart. If this imbalance is confirmed and is equal to or greater than 16%, according to trader Ronald Cutrim, creator of the pro
FREE
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Easy Trend Trading
Loncey Duwarkah
Indicatori
The Easy Trend Trading Indicator delivers quick and accurate BUY/SELL signals, ensuring that traders can make timely decisions. It works flawlessly across various timeframes and supports all symbols, making it a versatile tool for any market. Whether you're trading short-term or long-term, this indicator adapts to your needs with ease. Quick Setup: Simply "Enable" the indicator via input settings With a low memory footprint, the indicator is designed for efficiency, ensuring smooth performance e
Dsc Vwap Channel
Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
4 (1)
Indicatori
Indicador usado para sabermos os pontos de suporte de resistência no gráfico. Funciona em todos ativos e timeframes. Acerte exatamente os pontos de entradas e saídas das suas operações.   SEE OUR RESULTS ON INSTAGRAM:  https://www.instagram.com/diogo.cansi/   TELEGRAM GROUP =  https://t.me/robosdsc More information by email dscinvestimentos@gmail.com or by Whatsapp 55-991372299
FREE
Utilities
Douglas Lucio De Araujo
Indicatori
Indicator with 3 features - Clock : Clock independent of the chart, counting continues even when the market is closed. - Template : After setting up a configuration in any graphic, be it color patterns, indicators, zoom ... The configuration will be copied to all active graphics. - TimeFrame : Set the TimeFrame on a chart, and with just one click all the active charts will be changed to the same TimeFrame.
ForExp1
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (1)
Indicatori
Удобный трендовый индикатор. Не меняет своих значений. Имеет огромные возможности для настройки. Не требователен к ресурсам компьютера. Создавался для работы в системе BearsHunter. Эксперт МТ5 с использованием данного индикатора: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30381 Эксперт МТ4 с использованием данного индикатора: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30383 Параметры: m1_MA_Mode_1 - метод усреднения(0-9). m1_MA_Mode_2 - метод усреднения(0-9). m1_MA_Mode_3 - метод усреднения(0-9). m1_P
FREE
LT Day High Low
Thiago Duarte
4.55 (29)
Indicatori
This indicator draw a line on high and low levels of X number of days. It is possible to have an alert (in the software and mobile app) for when the price breaks the high or low of the current day. Configurações: Days -   past days to calculate (1 = actual day only). Alert when reach levels -   activate the alert for specific levels or both. Push notification -   enable the alert to the mobile MT5 app. Appearance High -   high level color. Low -   low level color. Size actual day -   thickness
FREE
StudentK Sync Chart
Chui Yu Lui
Indicatori
--- StudentK Sync Chart --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming
RastroBot EA
Raquel Costa
Experts
RastroBot usa o indicador Donchian Channel para identificar sinais de entrada, inspirados nas famosas estratégias Turtle. Simples e eficaz, é amplamente utilizado por traders profissionais e está integrado ao MT5. Ideal para quem quer usar esses sinais em operações de scalping. Não usa IA, Martingale ou Grid. Não é um "santo graal" do trading, mas uma estratégia honesta para lucrar com rápidas acelerações de tendência. O EA pode ser usado além do scalping, ajustando ou desativando o trailing
AguiaTraders F12 PRO
Renato Fiche Junior
3.5 (2)
Indicatori
This tool was developed to help traders on candle by candle and replay training. In the indicator settings, the user can set the training start datetime. The indicator will autommatically hide all candles after this datetime. So the user can make studies before starting the training. Starting the training, the user can simulate your trades quickly and easily! This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Input Parameters Training Start -  training
Daily HiLo
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Indicatori
DailyHiLo Indicator Master the daily range like a pro. This indicator automatically plots the previous day’s high and low levels —a core element in the (Beat The Market Maker) trading approach—directly on your chart. These levels act as natural boundaries for intraday price action, helping traders identify potential reversal zones, breakout points, and liquidity targets. Key Features Accurate plotting of yesterday’s high and low for any symbol and timeframe. Works seamlessly with BTMM-inspired
FREE
Xagusd Sentinel
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
Experts
XAGUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAGUSD/EURUSD on M1 Trade the structure, not the noise. XAGUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest expert advisor purpose-built for XAGUSD (Silver) and EURUSD on the M1 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue high-frequency setups without letting floating profit slip away.   What makes SENTINEL
Candle Timer Simple
Jithin Sajan Sajan
5 (1)
Indicatori
SETTINGS Make sure to select Chart shift option in the chart.   (Right click in the chart ---> Properties (dialog box) ----> Select Chart Shift) Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support When using candlestick timers, keep in mind that the timing of candlestick patterns can play a crucial role in your trading strategy. For instance, different timeframes (such as 1-minute, 5-minute, hourly, ) can provide varying insights into price movements and trends. Make sure to i
FREE
My Point MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Indicatori
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
KT Tether Line MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
The KT Tether Line is a trend-following tool consisting of three indicators that work together to generate trading signals. It can correctly identify market trends while signaling trade entries. It was first introduced by Bryan Strain in the Stock & Commodities magazine in 2000 in "How to get with the trend and out at the end." The Concept When a market trend is confirmed, the most challenging part is determining the timing of the entries. This indicator alerts you to potential trend reversals
SSL Channel Chart Weighted by Volume
Ricardo Zara Barbieri
Indicatori
Here I present you this awesome indicator I made. This is a nique combination witch puts you in the same level as MM's. So you can surf a lot of waves and identify the rally time, breakouts, and the perfect time to get in the market. ---- The SSL Channel is a great all-rounder based on 2 Simple Moving Averages, one of recent Highs, one of recent Lows. The calculation prints a   channel   on the chart consisting of 2 lines. This strategy gives a Long signal when price closes above the top of thes
Percentage Levels
Alexandre Borela
5 (8)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Come le istituzioni commerciano grandi volumi, non è raro per loro cercare di difendere la loro posizione a livelli percentuali specifici. Questi livelli serviranno come supporto naturale e resistenza che è possibile utilizzare o entrare in un commercio o essere a conoscenza di possibili pericoli contro la vostra posizione. Un esempio di una percentuale comune utilizzata è dello 0,25% e dello 0,50% su EURUSD per il settimana, puoi
FREE
Support and Resistence Levels
Leonardo Nozawa
Indicatori
Draw levels of support and resistance based on highs/lows or closes from daily, weekly or monthly. This indicator uses the highs, lows or closes to draw horizontal lines on the graph. By observing those lines you can identify trend (gaining or losing levels of resistence/support) and find good levels where price can bounce. For those who trade price action, this is a very useful indicator.
Advanced Economic Calendar
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Indicatore Calendario Economico Avanzato Questo indicatore mostra direttamente sul grafico tutti gli eventi economici futuri rilevanti per la coppia o lo strumento selezionato, permettendo di anticipare i momenti di maggiore volatilità e pianificare le proprie strategie con precisione. Funzionalità principali Visualizzazione degli eventi futuri fino a 5 giorni avanti (configurabile). Filtraggio per impatto della notizia (alto, medio, basso). Possibilità di scegliere se mostrare linee verticali s
FREE
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Indicatori
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Steady Bands3
Roberto Tavares
Indicatori
Equidistant bands indicator with calculated moving average, allows you to configure the band size and can be used freely as an entry / exit indicator. Buffer 0 = price, buffer 1 = upper band, buffer 2 = lower band. you can also configure the periods of moving averages used in the calculations and also the shift to previous bars in addition to the price that can CLOSE (default) or OPEN. Excellent for fast daily moving pairs and frequent returns.
FREE
Trend is real
Ivan Simonika
Indicatori
Despite the apparent simplicity of the indicator, inside it has complex analytical algorithms with which the system determines the moments of inputs. The indicator gives accurate and timely signals to enter and exit the transaction that appear on the current candle. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entry and exit from transactions, therefore, the Trend Revers indicator will display only the trend line and entry points, that is, displays the entry points to the
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicatori
Questo cruscotto mostra gli ultimi   pattern armonici   disponibili per i simboli selezionati, in modo da risparmiare tempo ed essere più efficienti /   versione MT4 . Indicatore gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonne dell'indicatore Symbol :   vengono visualizzati i simboli selezionati Trend:   rialzista o ribassista Pattern:   tipo di pattern (gartley, butterfly, bat, crab, shark, cypher o ABCD) Entry:   prezzo di ingresso SL:   prezzo di stop loss TP1:   1 prezzo di take profit TP2:
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Canale Trading Tools su MQL5 : unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Questo indicatore traccia zone di rilevamento del breakout, denominate “Smart Breakout Channels”, basate sul movimento dei prezzi normalizzato per la volatilità. Queste zone sono visualizzate come box dinamici con overlay di volume. Lo strumento rileva range temporanei di ac
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicatori
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator è un Assistente di Direzione di Mercato e Strategia Multi-timeframe basato sull'IA. La performance nel trading consiste nel comprendere il mercato come fanno i professionisti. Questo è esattamente ciò che offre il RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Ottieni insight di livello istituzionale con analisi di trend, sentiment e macro driven dall'IA esterna a MQL5 , personalizzata per il tuo stile di trading. Dopo l'acquisto, per ottenere il Manuale Utente: 1. pubblica un commento per ri
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Altri dall’autore
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
A professional order flow and volume analysis tool that tracks real-time tick dominance between buyers and sellers, highlighting strength, weakness, and absorption zones through dynamic histogram layers . Unlike traditional tick volume indicators, this tool introduces a multi-layer system with variable thickness, providing an intuitive view of market aggression and absorption directly on the chart. Key Features: Real-time tick tracking : counts bullish and bearish ticks during the current c
Indicador Fimathe
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (3)
Indicatori
Fimathe Indicator The   Fimathe Indicator   is a tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify support, resistance, neutral zones, and price channels. It features an interactive interface for drawing and managing support and resistance levels, generating take-profit channels and neutral zones, and providing visual and sound alerts for breakouts. Key Features Support and Resistance Lines: Dynamic and draggable lines to identify key levels. Reference Channel: Creates a channel between su
FREE
Tick Volume
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
Indicatori
Professional Tick Volume Indicator with Strength & Absorption Detection Enhance your trading strategy with the   TickVolumeMedian   indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to analyze tick volume dynamics with precision. This advanced tool helps identify strong buying/selling pressure, absorption patterns, and volume-based market structure shifts. Key Features:   Visual Strength Detection   – Distinguishes between   strong   and   absorbed   moves using histogram colors.   Smart Volume Classi
ADX Histogram Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
The ADX  Histogram is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic Average Directional Index (ADX) . It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a color-coded histogram , making trend analysis much clearer and faster. Key Features: Histogram with four states : Blue = Normal Buy Trend Green = Strong Buy Trend Orange = Normal Sell Trend Red = Strong Sell Trend Automatic strength detection : uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals. Fully customiz
FREE
Keltner Channels Modern
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
The Keltner Channel Pro is a modern and enhanced version of the classic Keltner Channel , designed for traders who want to identify trends, reversals, and overbought/oversold zones with greater accuracy. Built with EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and ATR (Average True Range) , this indicator automatically adapts to market volatility, providing dynamic channels that help filter noise and improve trade timing. Key Features: Main channel (upper, middle, and lower) based on EMA + ATR. Opt
FREE
DTK Scalping Panel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Utilità
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders. Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy , it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart. Key Features: ️ Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom). One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes. Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions wit
FREE
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
CMF Scalping
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
Dynamic CMF Calculation: Customize the period for the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) to fine-tune your analysis and maximize signal precision. Intuitive Color-Coded Alerts: Instantly interpret market conditions with clear visual cues: Green Alert: Indicates the Overbought zone – signaling a potential selling opportunity. Red Alert: Indicates the Oversold zone – suggesting a potential buying opportunity. Gray Alert: Represents the Neutral zone – a signal to wait for a confirmed trend or re
CMF Scalping Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
Dynamic CMF Calculation: Customize the period for the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) to fine-tune your analysis and maximize signal precision. Intuitive Color-Coded Alerts: Instantly interpret market conditions with clear visual cues: Green Alert: Indicates the Overbought zone – signaling a potential selling opportunity. Red Alert: Indicates the Oversold zone – suggesting a potential buying opportunity. Gray Alert: Represents the Neutral zone – a signal to wait for a confirmed trend or re
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
The MarketProfileTPO indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for high-volatility instruments like NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offering a detailed
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
The   Real Flow Defense Levels   indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot   significant, high-conviction price zones   directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the   strongest defense or concentration of activity . These plotted lines serve as   dynamic support and resistance levels , highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positi
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione