RSI Auto Trader

The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe.

This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to automate RSI-based buying strategies. For optimal performance, we recommend comprehensive backtesting and adapting risk management parameters to your needs. If you have any questions or customization requests, please feel free to contact us. Your trading success is our priority!

  • Minimum Capital: At least 3000 USD is recommended for healthier margin management.

  • Swap-Free Account: Using a swap-free (Islamic) account is advised, especially for long-term positions.

  • VPS (Virtual Private Server): Choose a stable VPS with low ping for uninterrupted and low-latency trading.

  • Timeframe and Instrument: It is recommended to use this EA on the M5 timeframe and exclusively on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair.

  • Lot Size and Leverage: It is recommended to operate with a lot size of 0.01 and leverage of 1:100. Lot sizes and take profit (TP) pip values are calibrated accordingly. It is recommended to adjust the lot size according to your capital. Remember, every investment carries its own risk, and informed decisions lead to success.

  • Lot Size Based on Balance: For example, you can use 0.01 lots for a 3000 USD balance and 0.02 lots for a 6000 USD balance to manage risk according to your capital. However, all risk is borne by the user, and you are responsible for your investment decisions.

  • Take Profit Level: The profit target is fixed at 50 (5000 pip) USD. You may set shorter or longer TP levels if desired.

“Step into the future of trading—transform your routine from guesswork to a smart, automated strategy tailored for your success.”



