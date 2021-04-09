Smart EA Summary

Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number
Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance?

Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel.

* Introductory Offer: the current price is only 49 USD 
After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to 75 USD, and gradually up to 99 USD with upcoming versions.

- Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters.
- All future updates are free for life.

Features:

Shows profit per EA (by Magic Number) and the trading symbol.

Calculates the total net P/L across all magic numbers.

Uses color-coded display: green for profit, red for loss.

Auto-resizes the panel height based on content.

Clean and professional design, embedded directly on the chart.

Compatible with both Netting and Hedging accounts.

Inputs:

Select custom date range to analyze trade history.

Customize panel appearance: background color, text color.

No complex setup – just drop it on the chart and it works!

 Perfect for professional traders managing multiple strategies or EAs within one account.

 Instantly visualize which EAs are performing best without digging through reports or spreadsheets!



Prodotti consigliati
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Utilità
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Binance Grid Pro
Joel Juanpere
Utilità
Binance Grid Pro offers an alternative to the built in Grid systems Binance Platform offers. This utility let you define a grid parameters for interact with your Binance account using an Isolated Margin account. This is, similar to Spot Grid in Binance. This is not for handle with derivatives contracts, is for handle with Spot through Isolated Margin Account. But obviosly this utility offers a different approach than built in Binance Grid to handle the Grid, which I have found useful based on
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilità
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here; https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 ️ Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy—automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Exp
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Utilità
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
RiskGuardian
Lukas Adamec
Utilità
Risk Guardian — Ultimate Equity & Drawdown Protection Protect your capital. Stay disciplined. Trade smarter. Risk Guardian is a powerful utility that helps traders automatically control daily risk and secure profits based on equity. Designed for MetaTrader 5, it’s lightweight, efficient, and extremely easy to use. Key Features: Daily Drawdown Limit (% based) Absolute Equity Target (e.g., stop trading after reaching 110,200 USD) Auto-close All Positions, Orders & Charts Visual Dashboard on C
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Yupeng Xiao
Utilità
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 5 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilità
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
News Panel MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilità
News Panel per MetaTrader è uno strumento che visualizza i dati del calendario economico all'interno della piattaforma di trading MetaTrader. Lo strumento estrae notizie economiche e rilasci di dati da fonti esterne, come siti Web di notizie finanziarie o fornitori di dati, e li visualizza in un formato di facile lettura. Lo strumento consente agli operatori di filtrare i comunicati stampa per fonte, fuso orario, livello di impatto, valuta e metodo di notifica. Include anche un pulsante Aggiorn
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Utilità
Questo è uno strumento multifunzionale: ha più da 66 funzioni, tra cui possiamo citare alcuni come: calcolatrice della dimensione del Lot, azione sui prezzi, rapporto R/R, gestore commerciale, zone di domanda e offerta Versione demo   |   Manuale d'uso   |   MT4 L'utilità non funziona nel tester di strategia: puoi scaricare   la versione demo QUI   per testare il prodotto. Se hai qualsiasi domanda / idea di miglioramento o anche nel caso di trovare un bug, ti prego di   contattarmi   appena pos
Martingale panel MT5
Mohammadbagher Ramezan Akbari
Utilità
In this article, we would like to introduce the trade panel product with the Martingale panel. This panel is made in such a way that it can meet the needs of traders to a great extent. This trade panel actually consists of two trade panels at the same time, with the first one you can take positions with certain profit and loss limits, and with the second one, you can have positions with profit limits but without loss limits. When positions lose, a new position will be added based on the settings
Get news5
Aleksander Gladkov
Utilità
Utility for reading news from investing.com To access the site, you need to add WebRequest in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab: https://sslecal2.investing.com If reading is successful, a message about writing the file is displayed. The INV_week_this.txt file is written to the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal and is kept up to date, updating data according to its own timer You can attach the utility to any chart with any time frame; just one is enough to support indicators
Supply and Demand Draw MTF
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilità
Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw a 50% line on the zone. https://youtu.be/XeO_x7cpx8g As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Features: Draw the box up to the last current candl
Click Trade Manager MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Utilità
Click trade manager è il nostro miglior prodotto finora! La soluzione migliore sia per i trader principianti che per quelli professionisti! Proteggete i vostri conti FTMO/MFF o personali dalla violazione dei limiti di drawdown. L'EA chiude automaticamente tutte le operazioni, in modo che non raggiungano mai i vostri limiti di drawdown. Vi avverte se un'operazione potrebbe superare il vostro limite di drawdown. Chiude automaticamente le operazioni quando viene raggiunto l'obiettivo di profitto.
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilità
Prendi facilmente il controllo della tua routine di trading con il rivoluzionario Trades Time Manager. Questo potente strumento automatizza l'esecuzione degli ordini in orari prestabiliti, trasformando il tuo approccio al trading. Crea elenchi di attività personalizzati per diverse azioni di trading, dall'acquisto all'impostazione degli ordini, il tutto senza intervento manuale. Trades Time Manager Guida all'installazione e agli input Se desideri ricevere notifiche sull'EA, aggiungi il nostro UR
MT5 To Telegram Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier è un potente Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5, progettato per migliorare la tua esperienza di trading inviando notifiche di trading in tempo reale e rapporti completi tramite la piattaforma di messaggistica Telegram. Ideale per fornitori di segnali e formatori, questo strumento copia le operazioni effettuate manualmente o da altri EA nel tuo conto, offrendo avvisi personalizzabili, gestione avanzata delle operazioni e un dashboard intuitivo per informazioni sulle presta
ForexcopyLocalMT5
Wei Ming Ding
Utilità
1. Copia ordini, da 12 account master a 100 account slave. Il numero di account slave può essere personalizzato, da 12 a 100. 2. Supporta da MT4 a MT4, da MT4 a MT5, da MT5 a MT4, da MT5 a MT5. 3. Identificare i suffissi delle varietà di trading su diverse piattaforme, come EURUSD, EURUSDm, EURUSDk. 4. Corrispondenza valuta personalizzata, ad esempio XAUUSD=GOLD. 5. Può copiare tutte le transazioni o copiare solo le istruzioni ACQUISTA, VENDI, CHIUDI 6. Puoi scegliere se copiare lo stop profit
VR MultiPrice Analysis MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilità
VR MultiPrice Analysis is an indicator that determines the strength of a currency in a currency pair. Let's take the EUR / USD pair as an example. How can we determine which currency is currently weak and which is strong? The easiest and most reliable way is to compare the EUR against other currencies, excluding the USD. The variants of power distribution: The EUR is rising against other currencies - this is a sign that the currency has become more attractive to traders and investors, or good ne
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Utilità
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilità
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier , a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you're mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
Comprehensive Risk Management Tool
Sami Triki
Utilità
Risk Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview This tool is a comprehensive risk management indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides traders with a visual interface to calculate and manage trade parameters based on their risk tolerance. It features a draggable panel with interactive price lines and real-time calculations. Key Features Risk Management Controls: Adjustable risk percentage (0.1%-100%) of account equity or balance Customizable risk/reward ratio with +/- buttons Choice between Equit
Safety Control MT5 Prop Firm
Matteo Serpe
Utilità
Safety Control: Your Ultimate Balance Management Solution for Prop Firm Challenges Overview Tired of manually monitoring your trading activities in prop trading challenges? Meet Safety Control, an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that will change the way you trade forever. This proprietary software aims to help you manage your balance effortlessly during prop firm challenges. Features Automated Drawdown Control : Safety Control continuously monitors your account's balance and equity in r
Precision Data Extractor ATR
Darian Michael Peelar
Utilità
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: ATR , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Average True Range  ( ATR )—from  multiple timeframes  and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models ,  trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex ,  Stocks , and  Commodit
PAM Scalper PRO FX
Jesper Christensen
4.71 (17)
Experts
PAM SCALPER (Price action momentum scalper) analyses historical price data to identify supply and demand zones where liquidity is high and enters with momentum of the institutional money flow. The EA extrapolates areas to either buy or sell from historical price action and volume data.  If you want to backtest this EA or any other scalper EA, you must use high quality tick data. The historical data your broker provides through MT5 will give inacurate test results. You can follow my guide how to
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
Utilità
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilità
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
Moon light
Kazuya Koizumi
Experts
A MT5 EA product "Moon light" - CryptoCurrency (BTCUSD) is the main target - As a guideline, it is preferable for the spread to be 3500 or less. - Profit target of 1.5 to 2 times the margin in 3 days is assumed - Set the target amount by "Shutdown target profit" and close the position when it is reached, and stop operation - If +25% or more profit is not generated 12 hours to 1 day after the start of operation, stop operation and try again in a few days - Profit is confirmed only by trailing s
The Emerald Tool
Musera Isaac
Utilità
The Emerald is a Comprehensive utility integrated with a number of tools including the Currency Strength Meter, Trade/directional signal, signal strength, Current bar countdown timer, Forex market sessions time converter and many more. Can be used in all time frames and all markets The currency strength meter helps you identify which currencies are strong and which currencies are weak. All the 10 major currencies are monitored in real-time. The Emerald can used to predict currency movements whe
Close MT5 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilità
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Data Downloader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Utilità
This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
Smart Risk Manager
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilità
Smart Risk Manager – Master Your Trades with Precision and Confidence! Take full control of your manual trading with a sleek, powerful, and intuitive panel designed for traders who value speed, accuracy, and smart risk management. Smart Risk Manager lets you place trades or pending orders in seconds — all while automatically calculating the optimal lot size based on your predefined risk percentage. No more guesswork. Just clean execution. ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (105)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è attualmente in versione beta. Alcune funzioni sono ancora in sviluppo e potrebbero esserci piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, segnalali — i tuoi feedback aiuteranno a migliorare il prodotto. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo il rilascio ufficiale. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram al tuo account MetaTrader 5 . Supporta canali pubblici e privati e consente di collega
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilità
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (84)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (26)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilità
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (compresi quelli privati e ristretti) direttamente sul tuo MT5.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare gli scambi. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente accattivante. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia ad utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida per l'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Discord
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilità
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilità
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e inver
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilità
Cerberus the Equity Watcher è uno strumento di gestione del rischio che monitora costantemente il valore della tua equity ed evita grosse perdite causate da EA difettosi o dall'emotivitá. È estremamente utile per i trader sistematici che si affidano a EA che potrebbero contenere bug o che potrebbero non funzionare bene in condizioni di mercato impreviste. Cerberus ti consente di impostare un valore minimo della equity e (opzionalmente) un valore massimo, se uno di questi valori viene raggiunto,
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilità
Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilità
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilità
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilità
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilità
TASTIERA DI TRADING Uno strumento avanzato per un trading agile e preciso sui mercati finanziari. Progettata per i trader che operano su strumenti come DAX, XAU/USD, Forex e altri mercati (scalping, intraday, swing, ecc.), questa tastiera consente di eseguire operazioni con un solo clic e con diverse configurazioni professionali. La "Tastiera Scalping Giornaliera" consente di aprire, chiudere e proteggere le operazioni con un solo clic, ideale per fare trading su M1/M5 senza perdere tempo. Incl
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (4)
Utilità
DEMO DISPONIBILE su richiesta!! Contattami per provare GRATIS durante 20 giorni Smettila di perdere conti prop!!  Evita le violazioni, gli avvisi sulla gestione de rischio (1% etc...).  Evita l'overtrading, la FOMO e i comportamenti compulsivi, imponendo limiti di rischio avanzati al tuo conto di trading utilizzando EmoGuardian. Aggiungi automaticamente Stop Loss alle posizioni, gestisci le perdite di EA, carica/scarica automaticamente gli EA. Limita il rischio per posizione, per tradedd, per i
Altri dall’autore
Golden Algo MT5
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Best Settings:  Download SET File For XAUUSD Time Frame : 1 Min Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during
FX Clock
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicatori
FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful, please support the work by leaving a comment or rating. Your feedback motivates further development! The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions. Key F
FREE
Smart EA Summary MT4
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilità
Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
Trend Vision
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicatori
Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful ,   please support the work by leaving a comment or rating . Avoid using it without showing support. Your feedback motivates further development! Trend Vision -   SuperTrend PRO   Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators! SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone wh
CrossMaster PRO
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicatori
Powerful Alerts at Every Moving Average Crossover! Overview: CrossMaster PRO is a professional indicator designed to detect and notify you of precise crossover points between two customizable moving averages. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor — this tool will give you the clarity and timing you need to enter and exit the market with confidence . Features:  Detects both bullish and bearish MA crossovers in real-time  Sends push notifications , pop-up alerts , and scre
Smart Risk Manager
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilità
Smart Risk Manager – Master Your Trades with Precision and Confidence! Take full control of your manual trading with a sleek, powerful, and intuitive panel designed for traders who value speed, accuracy, and smart risk management. Smart Risk Manager lets you place trades or pending orders in seconds — all while automatically calculating the optimal lot size based on your predefined risk percentage. No more guesswork. Just clean execution. ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
Gold Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
Gold Strike EA is a professional trading robot specially designed for XAUUSD (Gold) . It uses a smart breakout strategy by placing Buy Stop / Sell Stop pending orders around recent highs and lows, combined with advanced risk management. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only 89 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to 149 USD , and gradually up to 249 USD with upcoming versions. - Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters. - All future upd
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
FOREX Strike EA – Your Smart Trading Assistant * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   89 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   149 USD , and gradually up to   249 USD   with upcoming versions. - Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters. - All future updates are free for life. Are you looking for a professional tool to capture trading opportunities and manage your positions with discipline? With FOREX Strike EA , you get a powerful
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione