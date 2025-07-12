Powerful Alerts at Every Moving Average Crossover!

Overview:

CrossMaster PRO is a professional indicator designed to detect and notify you of precise crossover points between two customizable moving averages. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor — this tool will give you the clarity and timing you need to enter and exit the market with confidence.

Features:

Detects both bullish and bearish MA crossovers in real-time

Sends push notifications , pop-up alerts , and screen messages

Works with SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA – fully configurable

Supports any timeframe and symbol

Clean visual lines on chart: Blue for Short MA, Red for Long MA

Simple and intuitive settings

Input Parameters:

Short & Long MA periods

MA type selection (SMA, EMA, etc.)

Applied price (close, open, high, etc.)

Enable/disable alerts and push notifications

Alerts Example:

" BUY Signal: EMA(13) = 1.1123 < SMA(21) = 1.1156"

" SELL Signal: EMA(13) = 1.1170 > SMA(21) = 1.1140"

Note : To activate notifications, please enable notifications from the platform.

Why Choose This Indicator?

Because it’s not just about seeing crossovers – it’s about acting on them instantly.

Let your chart speak to you clearly, with smart alerts that make decision-making faster and easier.

How to Use:

Attach the indicator to your chart Configure your preferred MA types and periods Enable alerts (optional) Let CrossMaster PRO handle the rest!

Need help or custom features?

Contact me – I’ll be happy to assist you!



