Trend Vision - SuperTrend PRO  

Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators!

SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone whenever a trend shift occurs.

- Instant push notifications when a new trend starts
- Real-time display of trend direction and bar count
- Dynamic color changes to easily visualize trend status

 Whether you're a scalper or a long-term trend follower, SuperTrend PRO is your ideal tool for filtering out noise and focusing on real price action.

 Built to combine simplicity with technical intelligence, this indicator is a must-have in any serious trader’s toolkit.


kadouri
26
kadouri 2025.07.21 18:52 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

