Trend Vision
- Indicatori
- Abderrahmane Benali
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 18 luglio 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Trend Vision - SuperTrend PRO
Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators!
SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone whenever a trend shift occurs.
- Instant push notifications when a new trend starts
- Real-time display of trend direction and bar count
- Dynamic color changes to easily visualize trend status
Whether you're a scalper or a long-term trend follower, SuperTrend PRO is your ideal tool for filtering out noise and focusing on real price action.
Built to combine simplicity with technical intelligence, this indicator is a must-have in any serious trader’s toolkit.
