Fast Manager MT5

Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit features. It also offers a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple!
Key Features:
  • Clear buy and sell buttons  
  • Include "Breakeven" and "Close ALL" buttons  
  • Specify a lot size parameter  
  • Automatic Stop Loss
  • Automatic Take Profit
  • Automatic Break-even (true/false option)
  • Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option)
  • You can do your backtest on MT5 by buying, selling, moving the stop to break even, or closing trades directly in the Strategy Tester.


Input-Settings:

------ Money Management ------ 
- Lot Size: for buy and sell buttons.

------ Trade Management ------ 
- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.
- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.

------ Break-even Settings ------ 
- Auto Break-even: If set to "true," the Stop Loss will automatically adjust to break-even; if set to "false," you can use the Breakeven button on the chart to manually move the stop to break-even at any time.
- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.
- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.

------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 
- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).
- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.
- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.
- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.

------ Magic Number ------ 

- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number).



