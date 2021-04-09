Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA

The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5!

Watch tutorial video here; https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5

🛡️ Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier.
Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy—automatically.

✅ What Is UDR?

UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Expert Advisor designed to recover drawdowns, secure break-even exits, manage trades with precision, and now open recovery trades in both same and opposite directions based on customizable conditions. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or algo developer, UDR amplifies your edge with intelligent automation.

🔥 Key Features That Make UDR a Game-Changer

🔁 Smart Drawdown Recovery Engine

  • Automatic Activation: Triggers when trades hit a defined loss threshold (e.g., 5000 pips).
  • Dynamic Trailing TP: Adjusts Take Profit to trail market price, turning losses into potential wins without manual intervention.

🔄 Flexible Recovery Trades (Same & Opposite Directions)

  • Dual Recovery Options:
    • Same Direction Recovery: Opens additional trades in the same direction as the original position (e.g., sell for a sell position) to capitalize on continued trends.
    • Opposite Direction Recovery: Opens trades in the opposite direction (e.g., buy for a sell position) to hedge against reversals.
  • Shared Activation Conditions:
    • Loss Threshold: Triggers recovery at a specified pip loss (RecoveryStartPips).
    • SMA vs. Bollinger Bands: Opens a buy (same/opposite) when SMA is above the middle Bollinger Band or a sell when below (customizable timeframe).
    • RSI Levels: Opens a buy (same/opposite) when RSI is below 25 or a sell when above 75 (customizable timeframe).
    • Combined Conditions: Supports RecoveryStartPips + SMA_BB or RecoveryStartPips + RSI for stricter trade entry.
  • Smart Direction Logic: When both recovery types are enabled, indicator signals (RSI or SMA_BB) determine the trade direction. For loss-based triggers, same-direction recovery is prioritized to avoid conflicting trades.
  • Customizable Lot Sizes: Choose same, double, or triple the original position’s lot size for recovery trades.
  • Profit-Based Closing: Closes positions (all, recovery only, or initial only) when recovery trades reach a specified profit in pips.

🧠 Multi-Symbol Recovery Mode

  • Portfolio-Wide or Symbol-Specific: Apply recovery to all open positions or focus on the current symbol.
  • Comprehensive Management: Handles Forex, Gold, BTC, indices, and more with tailored pip calculations.

⚖️ Break-Even Protection Built-In

  • Automatic Break-Even: Sets TP to break-even when trades hit a specified loss threshold, minimizing full losses.
  • Flexible Application: Supports all open positions or specific symbols, even across multiple pairs.

📈 Dynamic Trailing TP Adjustment

  • Intelligent TP Movement: Adjusts TP only when necessary, avoiding premature exits.
  • Profit Locking: Chases gains during recovery while limiting risk exposure.

⚙️ Ultra-Flexible Configuration

  • Enable/Disable Features: Turn drawdown recovery, break-even, same-direction, or opposite-direction recovery ON/OFF.
  • Custom Pip Thresholds: Set loss and profit triggers to match your risk profile.
  • Indicator Timeframes: Choose any timeframe for SMA_BB or RSI conditions.
  • Closing Options: Select whether to close all positions, only recovery positions, or only the initial position when profit targets are met.
  • Enable/Disable Recovery Positions: Option to add allow extra position, same direction or opposite direction, based on trend or as user decides
  • Lot size for recovery positions: can be same as iinitial position, double or triple
  • Option to Trail All Open Positions: Users can decide to trail or use Breakeven on all positions or only position that is attached to it's chart
  • Custom Configurations for Indicators: Ability to configure the periods, deviations and other criteria of indicator

⚡ Blazing Fast Execution

  • Optimized for MT5: Runs flawlessly on every tick with no lag or clutter.
  • Universal Compatibility: Works with any broker, including prop firm accounts, and adapts to various market types.

💡 Who Is It For?

  • Manual Traders: Add insurance against losses with automated recovery and protection.
  • Grid & Martingale Users: Enhance strategies with smart same- or opposite-direction recovery trades.
  • Bot Traders: Integrate a failsafe system to protect every trade.
  • All Serious Traders: Anyone focused on long-term profitability and capital preservation.

🎯 Why UDR?

A single bad trade can erase months of progress. UDR gives you control, protection, and recovery—even in high-volatility markets. Turn your biggest losers into break-even exits, smaller losses, or wins with intelligent same- or opposite-direction recovery trades. That’s not just strategy—that’s sustainability.

📈 Performance You Can Trust

  • 100+ Optimizations: Built for MT5 with precise pip handling for EURUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and more.
  • Reliable Execution: Adapts to each symbol’s pip structure for maximum accuracy.

🏆 One-Time Setup. Lifetime Benefits.

Install UDR, configure your preferences, and let it run as your 24/7 risk manager, trade guardian, and profit booster. Set it once and enjoy lifelong protection.

🛡️ Important Notes

  • Trade Management Only: UDR does not open initial trades; it manages and recovers existing ones.
  • Universal Compatibility: Works on any timeframe and with any broker.
  • Demo Testing Recommended: Test in a demo account to fine-tune parameters for your strategy.


