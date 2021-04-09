Comprehensive Risk Management Tool
- Utilità
- Sami Triki
- Versione: 3.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Overview
This tool is a comprehensive risk management indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides traders with a visual interface to calculate and manage trade parameters based on their risk tolerance. It features a draggable panel with interactive price lines and real-time calculations.
Key Features
Risk Management Controls:
-
Adjustable risk percentage (0.1%-100%) of account equity or balance
-
Customizable risk/reward ratio with +/- buttons
-
Choice between Equity-based or Balance-based risk calculation
Visual Trading Tools:
-
Interactive price lines (Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit) that can be dragged directly on the chart
-
Optional Entry Price line (can be disabled to use current market price)
-
Automatic Stop Loss placement at -1% from current price by default
Real-time Calculations:
-
Automatic lot size calculation based on risk parameters
-
Pip risk display between entry and stop loss
-
Visual feedback for all trading parameters
User Experience:
-
Draggable interface that can be positioned anywhere on the chart
-
Clean, organized panel with color-coded elements
-
One-click order preparation with pre-filled parameters