Comprehensive Risk Management Tool

Risk Management Panel for MetaTrader 5

Overview

This tool is a comprehensive risk management indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides traders with a visual interface to calculate and manage trade parameters based on their risk tolerance. It features a draggable panel with interactive price lines and real-time calculations.

Key Features

Risk Management Controls:

  • Adjustable risk percentage (0.1%-100%) of account equity or balance

  • Customizable risk/reward ratio with +/- buttons

  • Choice between Equity-based or Balance-based risk calculation

Visual Trading Tools:

  • Interactive price lines (Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit) that can be dragged directly on the chart

  • Optional Entry Price line (can be disabled to use current market price)

  • Automatic Stop Loss placement at -1% from current price by default

Real-time Calculations:

  • Automatic lot size calculation based on risk parameters

  • Pip risk display between entry and stop loss

  • Visual feedback for all trading parameters

User Experience:

  • Draggable interface that can be positioned anywhere on the chart

  • Clean, organized panel with color-coded elements

  • One-click order preparation with pre-filled parameters


