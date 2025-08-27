FX Clock

FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders

The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions.

Key Features:

  • Displays the broker server time with precision.

  • Displays your local computer time for easy comparison.

  • Automatically shows the time difference between server and local time.

  • Displays global trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York) and highlights currently active sessions.

  • Fully customizable colors for each element for clear visual distinction.

  • Flexible positioning: place the clock in any chart corner with adjustable horizontal and vertical offsets.

  • Auto-updates every second without the need to restart the indicator.

Benefits for Traders:

  • Helps you track the opening and closing times of major trading sessions.

  • Ensures no confusion between your local device time and the broker server time.

  • Provides a clean and organized visual tool without affecting platform performance.

Suitable for All Traders:

Whether you are a day trader, swing trader, or even a technical analyst, the FXClock indicator gives you an essential tool to monitor time accurately during your trading sessions.


