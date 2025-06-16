Market Scanner Top

Market Scanner Top - Advanced Trading Opportunity Detector

Overview

MarketScanner Top is a sophisticated real-time market scanner designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple financial instruments. This powerful indicator combines technical analysis with pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform.

Key Features


🎯 Real-Time Market Scanning

  • Dual Source Scanning: Choose between scanning your personal Market Watch symbols or a predefined set of premium instruments
  • Live Dashboard: Interactive visual interface displaying all detected opportunities with color-coded signals
  • Automatic Updates: Configurable refresh intervals (default: 30 seconds) for continuous market monitoring
  • Smart Filtering: Quality threshold controls to focus only on the highest-probability setups

📊 Advanced Technical Analysis Engine

Multi-Timeframe Impulse System

  • Weekly and daily trend analysis using EMA-13 and MACD histogram convergence
  • Three-state classification: BULL (green), BEAR (red), NEUTRAL (blue)
  • Identifies trend alignment between timeframes for maximum probability trades

Pattern Recognition Technology

  • Double Top/Bottom Detection: Automatically identifies key reversal patterns with mathematical precision
  • Kangaroo Tail Analysis: Detects rejection candles with significant upper or lower shadows
  • Rally Fatigue Recognition: Spots momentum divergence in trending markets
  • Divergence Detection: Advanced algorithm identifies price vs. momentum disconnections

🚨 Intelligent Alert System

Multi-Channel Notifications

  • Pop-up Alerts: Instant visual notifications with "CHANCE HUNTED" branding
  • Push Notifications: Mobile alerts sent directly to your MetaTrader mobile app
  • Smart Cooldown: 30-minute alert spacing prevents notification spam
  • Quality Filtering: Only alerts on opportunities scoring 9.0/10 or higher

Alert Management

  • Historical alert tracking (up to 100 alerts)
  • Automatic cleanup of old alerts (24-hour retention)
  • Per-symbol cooldown system to avoid duplicate notifications

🖥️ Interactive Dashboard Interface

Customizable Display

  • Minimize/Maximize: Toggle between compact and detailed views
  • Color-Coded Signals: Instant visual identification of bullish (lime) and bearish (gold) opportunities
  • Position Control: Adjustable X/Y coordinates for optimal screen placement
  • Symbol Limit: Configure maximum displayed symbols (default: 20)

Information Columns

  • Symbol: Instrument name with click-to-switch functionality
  • Score: Quality rating from 0-10 based on multiple technical factors
  • Signal Type: BUY_TREND, SELL_TREND, BUY_PULLBACK, SELL_PULLBACK, WATCH
  • Weekly/Daily Impulse: Multi-timeframe trend status
  • Pattern: Detected chart patterns and formations
  • Time: Last analysis timestamp
  • Analysis: Quick summary of the trading opportunity

⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts

Quick Controls

  • R: Manual refresh/rescan
  • F: Toggle "signals only" filter mode
  • Q: Cycle through quality thresholds (5.0 → 6.0 → 7.0 → 8.0 → 5.0)
  • W: Switch to weekly analysis focus mode
  • D: Switch to daily tactical entry mode
  • M: Minimize/maximize dashboard panel

📈 Scoring Algorithm

Quality Assessment Factors

  • Trend Alignment: Higher scores for weekly/daily trend convergence
  • Pattern Confirmation: Bonus points for detected reversal or continuation patterns
  • Volatility Analysis: ATR-based assessment of price movement potential
  • Signal Strength: Multi-factor confirmation scoring

Score Interpretation

  • 9.0-10.0: Premium opportunities (triggers alerts)
  • 8.0-8.9: High-quality setups (lime color)
  • 7.0-7.9: Good opportunities (yellow color)
  • 6.0-6.9: Moderate setups (orange color)
  • Below 6.0: Low probability (silver color)

Signal Types Explained

Trend Following Signals

  • BUY_TREND: Weekly and daily impulse both bullish - ride the momentum
  • SELL_TREND: Weekly and daily impulse both bearish - short with confidence

Counter-Trend Opportunities

  • BUY_PULLBACK: Weekly bullish, daily neutral/bearish with double bottom pattern
  • SELL_PULLBACK: Weekly bearish, daily neutral/bullish with double top pattern

Monitoring Positions

  • WATCH: Mixed signals or developing patterns requiring observation
  • NO_SIGNAL: Below quality threshold or conflicting technical indicators

Performance Monitoring

Session Statistics

  • Real-time count of active signals
  • Premium opportunity tracking (score ≥ 8.5)
  • Alert history management
  • Session runtime monitoring

Quality Control

  • Adjustable minimum score thresholds
  • "Signals only" filter mode
  • Historical performance tracking
  • Alert frequency management

Technical Specifications

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • Minimum 50 historical bars for weekly analysis
  • Minimum 30 historical bars for daily analysis
  • Active internet connection for real-time data

Performance Optimized

  • Efficient memory management
  • Smart caching of technical indicators
  • Minimal CPU usage during idle periods
  • Automatic cleanup of expired data

Installation & Setup

  1. Buy: Load the ex5 file in an active chart
  2. Apply: Attach to any chart in MetaTrader 5
  3. Configure: Adjust input parameters for your trading style
  4. Monitor: Watch for "CHANCE HUNTED" alerts on high-quality opportunities

Best Practices

Optimal Usage

  • Use weekly signals for strategic direction - never trade against weekly impulse
  • Look for daily pullbacks in weekly trend direction for best risk/reward
  • Monitor quality scores - focus on 8.0+ opportunities
  • Combine with your existing risk management rules
  • Add all the instruments in Market Watch do you like to scan it can scan more than 1900 instruments and many more* in minutes!

Alert Management

  • Enable push notifications for mobile monitoring
  • Set appropriate quality thresholds to avoid alert fatigue
  • Use keyboard shortcuts for efficient dashboard navigation
  • Regular monitoring during active trading sessions
* A very large Market Watch requires optimal computing power. On a quad-core server with 16 GB of RAM and an integrated GPU, the indicator managed to handle 1,900 instruments in weeks without interruption.

If your server has low or limited resources, it is recommended to configure the sets in groups.

Disclaimer

This indicator is designed for educational and analytical purposes. All trading decisions should be made in conjunction with proper risk management and your own market analysis. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Legal Notice & Copyright Protection

This software product ("the Software") is protected by copyright laws and international treaties. Unauthorized reproduction, distribution, or use of the Software, in whole or in part, is strictly prohibited and may result in severe civil and criminal penalties.

By purchasing or using this Software, you agree to the terms and conditions outlined in the End User License Agreement (EULA). Any attempt to reverse-engineer, decompile, or modify the Software without explicit written permission from the copyright holder is a violation of applicable law.

All rights reserved. © Opentrading.top 2025. For inquiries regarding licensing or permissions, visit: opentrading.top

Prodotti consigliati
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Indicatori
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Trend Arrow Super MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Trend Arrow Super Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator does not redraw and does not change its data. Professional but very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram in red color, enter imme
Trend And Corrections MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore aiuta ad entrare in un trade seguendo il trend, allo stesso tempo, dopo alcune correzioni. Trova forti movimenti di tendenza di una coppia di valute su un determinato numero di barre e trova anche livelli di correzione per questa tendenza. Se la tendenza è abbastanza forte e la correzione diventa uguale a quella specificata nei parametri, l'indicatore lo segnala. È possibile impostare diversi valori di correzione, i valori di 38, 50 e 62 (livelli di Fibonacci) sono più adatti. Inol
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer: Your Ultimate Guide to Market Momentum Unlock a clearer, more intuitive way to view market trends and momentum with the Visual Trend Flux Analyzer. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to cut through market noise and provide you with a clean, visual representation of trend strength and potential reversals. Stop guessing the market's direction and start making informed decisions based on a sophisticated, multi-layered analysis. For just $30, you can eq
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è un indicatore per l'analisi automatica delle onde perfetto per il trading pratico! Caso... Nota:   non sono abituato a usare nomi occidentali per la classificazione delle onde a causa dell'influenza della convenzione di denominazione di Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), ho chiamato l'onda base come   penna   e la banda dell'onda secondaria come   segmento   At allo stesso tempo, il segmento ha la direzione del trend. La denominazione   è principalmente segmento di trend   (que
Trend Line Finder MT5
Stephen Reynolds
5 (2)
Indicatori
Trend Line Finder will project forward a support and resistance lines using 2 previous highs for resistance and 2 previous lows for support.  It will then signal to the trader by alert making the trader more aware that a possible good move is about to happen.     This is not a stand-alone trading system but is very useful in finding key areas of support resistance levels where price will usually either rebound from or breakthrough. Its down to the trader to decide what to do with use of other s
FREE
Nexus Breakout line
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicatori
INTRODUCTION : The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout. The settings for the indicator are easy, and if you cannot find the settings, please leave a comment The tools are completely free to use Please, if you like the indicator, please leave a comment and rate the indicator in order to develop it
FREE
BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
Experts
BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
Arrow Strategy Builder
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Arrow Strategy Builder — un Expert Advisor che memorizza le frecce su/giù posizionate dall’utente sul grafico e genera segnali di trading quando si ripetono le stesse condizioni. Adatto sia ai principianti che ai trader esperti, offre un’interfaccia intuitiva e funzionalità per il trading automatico su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. La version complète du conseiller multi-devises pour Metatraider 5 est ici . Caratteristiche principali Creazione semplice di strategie: Costruisci strategie di t
FREE
TilsonT3
Jonathan Pereira
5 (1)
Indicatori
Tillson's T3 moving average was introduced to the world of technical analysis in the article ''A Better Moving Average'', published in the American magazine Technical Analysis of Stock Commodities. Developed by Tim Tillson, analysts and traders of futures markets soon became fascinated with this technique that smoothes the price series while decreasing the lag (lag) typical of trend-following systems.
FREE
Quantitative Athena Scalping
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
Experts
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) è un Expert Advisor specializzato nell’hyper-scalping. Apre diverse posizioni limitate durante la giornata e, raggiunto un Take Profit , si riposiziona vicino al prezzo per nuove opportunità rapide e profittevoli. Attenzione: QAS non utilizza Stop Loss. Seguire attentamente le istruzioni di configurazione e gestione del rischio. QAS è un prodotto introduttivo della linea Quantitative Trading System , che presenta la nostra lo
FREE
Candle Size in Pips
Rahul Dhangar
Indicatori
SizeInPips Indicator – Visualize Candle Size with Ease! Unlock the power of price action analysis with the SizeInPips Indicator ! This simple yet powerful tool is designed for traders who want to quickly measure and visualize the size of each candle (bar) in pips, helping you make informed trading decisions with confidence. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, SizeInPips  is the perfect addition to your MetaTrader 5 toolkit. What Does It Do? The SizeInPips Indicator  calculates
FREE
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator
Renato Takahashi
Indicatori
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator calculates special trade reversal points based on Heikin Ashi candlesticks patterns. This indicator can be used on all symbols, even in Forex or B3 Brazillian Markets. You can configure just the position of each arrow. Then, after include the indicator on the graphic, pay attention on each arrow that indicates a long or short trade.
Upper and Lower Trendline mt5
David Muriithi
Indicatori
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Time Candle Suleiman
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (8)
Indicatori
Per favore, lascia una recensione positiva. Nota importante: L'immagine mostrata negli screenshot è quella dei miei indicatori, l'indicatore Suleiman Levels e l'indicatore RSI Trend V, inclusa ovviamente la "Time Candle" allegata, che fa originariamente parte dell'indicatore completo per l'analisi avanzata e i livelli esclusivi, Suleiman Levels. Se ti piace, prova l'indicatore "RSI Trend V": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132080 e se ti piace, prova l'indicatore "Suleiman Levels": https
FREE
Trend Exhaustion Williams
Mudit Agarwal
Indicatori
Dual-Period Williams %R Oscillator for MT5 A sophisticated trend exhaustion detector that combines two Williams %R oscillators to identify high-probability reversal opportunities through confluence analysis. ======================================================================================== Key Features Intelligent Dual-Signal System Fast and Slow Williams %R periods working in confluence Real-time trend exhaustion detection with reliable signals Optimized calculations for smooth MT5 perfor
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicatori
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Entry Pointz Pro
Thabang John Wotsa
Indicatori
This custom MT5 indicator automatically draws trading levels based on the previous H4 candlestick. It is designed to help traders quickly identify potential entry and take profit (TP) points according to a simple breakout strategy. What it does:- Draws Buy Entry line at the previous H4 High.- Draws Sell Entry line at the previous H4 Low.- Calculates the 50% range of the previous H4 candle and plots: • Buy TP line above the High. • Sell TP line below the Low.- Adds text labels directly on the cha
SkyGeniX
ʿAsm Mhmd Samy Asmaʿyl Rmdan
Utilità
SkyGeniX: Innovative Solutions for Intelligent Automation SkyGeniX is a cutting-edge tool designed to simplify and enhance your workflows with intelligent automation. Whether you're managing complex tasks or optimizing performance, SkyGeniX offers a seamless, user-friendly experience tailored to your needs. Key features include: Smart Optimization : Enhance efficiency and achieve your goals faster with advanced algorithms. Customizable Settings : Tailor the tool to your specific requirements for
FREE
AI Daily Trend
Niccyril Chirindo
Indicatori
AI Trading Dashboard - Retracement Signal Indicator for BOOM & CRASH, PAINX & GAINX Overview Professional indicator designed specifically for BOOM, CRASH, PAINX & GAINX synthetic indices. Detects daily trends and generates high-probability retracement signals with intelligent risk assessment. Key Features Smart Signal Generation BUY signals on BOOM , GAINX indices only SELL signals on CRASH, PAINX indices only Minimum retracement detection (customizable, default 10 pips can change to 20-30 pip
FREE
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicatori
I recommend you to read the  product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. 
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (7)
Indicatori
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
MACD and Volume Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
MACD and Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and Volume Indicators combine core principles of technical analysis. By analyzing the convergence and divergence of moving averages, this tool provides critical insights into trend strength and potential reversals. The integration of momentum and volume analysis makes it a powerful resource for informed trading strategies. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  MACD and Volum
FREE
NR4 and NR7 indicator
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Descrizione: NR4 & NR7 Inside Bar Highlighter è un indicatore che rileva automaticamente i pattern di compressione del prezzo, basati sulla combinazione di NR4 o NR7 con una candela Inside Bar. Il pattern NR4 (Narrow Range 4) identifica la candela con il range più stretto delle ultime 4 candele, mentre NR7 (Narrow Range 7) considera le ultime 7. Quando queste condizioni coincidono con un’Inside Bar (una candela completamente contenuta all’interno della precedente), si evidenziano situazioni di c
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
SUPERTREND; È un indicatore di trend following basato sull'ATR SuperTrend creato da Olivier Seban. Può essere utilizzato per rilevare i cambiamenti nella direzione del trend e individuare gli arresti. Quando il prezzo scende al di sotto della curva dell'indicatore, diventa rosso e indica una tendenza al ribasso. Al contrario, quando il prezzo si sposta al di sopra della curva, l'indicatore diventa verde, indicando un trend rialzista. Come altri indicatori, funziona bene su SuperTrend se utilizza
FREE
Echelon EA
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
Echelon EA – Chart Your Unique Trading Constellation Like the celestial guides that lead explorers through the vast universe, Echelon EA empowers you to create and optimize your very own trading strategies. This versatile system combines advanced grid and martingale techniques with cutting‐edge indicators, offering you an endless palette for designing a strategy that is truly your own. Craft Your Personal Strategy: Infinite Possibilities – Customize every parameter to build a trading system t
FREE
Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicatori
Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT5 is an indicator which shows the user how much time is remaining until the next candle will form. The percentage of the evolution of the current candle is also displayed. The user can set the percentage that the candle timer will change the color. These are the settings: 1- The percentage that the candle timer will change the color. 2- Color of Candle Timer when it's BELOW the percentage set by the user. 3- Color of Candle Timer when it's ABOVE the percentage set b
FREE
Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Indicatori
Crystal FVG Touch Detector – Indicatore professionale Smart Money Crystal FVG Touch Detector è un indicatore avanzato per trader che utilizzano i concetti Smart Money (SMC) e ICT. Rileva automaticamente i Fair Value Gaps (FVG) su ogni timeframe e li mostra con colori e rilevamento dei tocchi. Basato su logica non-repaint, consente di individuare in tempo reale le zone di squilibrio istituzionale. Caratteristiche principali Identificazione precisa FVG rialzisti e ribassisti. Aggiornamento immedia
FREE
ATlogic
Zaha Feiz
5 (3)
Indicatori
ATLogic Indicatore ATLogic: Uno strumento versatile per tutti gli strumenti di trading ATLogic è uno strumento completo e user-friendly per l'analisi tecnica, progettato per un'ampia gamma di strumenti finanziari, comprese tutte le coppie di valute, indici e criptovalute. Questo indicatore versatile offre ai trader potenti intuizioni su vari mercati: Lascia un messaggio dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonus speciale. "Contattami per metterti in contatto con il mio tutor AI e scoprire come ut
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (69)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (93)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.88 (24)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.83 (23)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (41)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.9 (191)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff mt5 è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazioni e un bonus personale!   I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato.    IMPOSTAZIONI
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (23)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.68 (53)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (3)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $149  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.44 (18)
Indicatori
Disponibile per   MT4   e   MT5 . Unisciti al canale Market Structure Patterns per scaricare materiale di studio e/o informazioni aggiuntive. Pubblicazioni correlate: Market Structure Patterns - Introduzione Market Structure Patterns   è un indicatore basato sui   Smart Money Concepts   che mostra gli   elementi SMC/ICT   che possono portare le tue decisioni di trading a un livello superiore. Approfitta di   alert ,   notifiche push   e   email   per essere avvisato quando si forma un elemento
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
MSG Method Indicator
Stephanus Potgieter
Indicatori
Discover the MSG Method: Master the Major Session Gap for Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the power of the MSG Method – our proprietary Major Session Gap strategy designed to capture high-probability trades during key market session transitions. Developed by the T1 FX Team, this innovative approach leverages algorithmic precision to identify and exploit price gaps between major trading sessions (London, New York, and Tokyo). Why Choose the MSG Method? High-Probability Setups : Focuses on session
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (3)
Indicatori
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicatori
Preoccupato per il tuo prossimo trade? Stanco di non sapere se la tua strategia funziona davvero? Con CRT Liquidity Pro, fai trading con statistiche reali, non con emozioni. Conosci le tue probabilità, monitora le tue prestazioni e fai trading con sicurezza — basato sul Potere di 3, rilevamento intelligente della liquidità e conferme CRT. Vuoi vedere la realtà della strategia CRT Liquidity? Dopo l’acquisto, contattaci e ti forniremo gratuitamente uno dei nostri altri prodotti. Scopri i nostri
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione