Market Scanner Top
- Indicatori
- Antonio Fluxa Vidal
- Versione: 4.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Market Scanner Top - Advanced Trading Opportunity Detector
Overview
MarketScanner Top is a sophisticated real-time market scanner designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple financial instruments. This powerful indicator combines technical analysis with pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform.
Key Features
🎯 Real-Time Market Scanning
- Dual Source Scanning: Choose between scanning your personal Market Watch symbols or a predefined set of premium instruments
- Live Dashboard: Interactive visual interface displaying all detected opportunities with color-coded signals
- Automatic Updates: Configurable refresh intervals (default: 30 seconds) for continuous market monitoring
- Smart Filtering: Quality threshold controls to focus only on the highest-probability setups
📊 Advanced Technical Analysis Engine
Multi-Timeframe Impulse System
- Weekly and daily trend analysis using EMA-13 and MACD histogram convergence
- Three-state classification: BULL (green), BEAR (red), NEUTRAL (blue)
- Identifies trend alignment between timeframes for maximum probability trades
Pattern Recognition Technology
- Double Top/Bottom Detection: Automatically identifies key reversal patterns with mathematical precision
- Kangaroo Tail Analysis: Detects rejection candles with significant upper or lower shadows
- Rally Fatigue Recognition: Spots momentum divergence in trending markets
- Divergence Detection: Advanced algorithm identifies price vs. momentum disconnections
🚨 Intelligent Alert System
Multi-Channel Notifications
- Pop-up Alerts: Instant visual notifications with "CHANCE HUNTED" branding
- Push Notifications: Mobile alerts sent directly to your MetaTrader mobile app
- Smart Cooldown: 30-minute alert spacing prevents notification spam
- Quality Filtering: Only alerts on opportunities scoring 9.0/10 or higher
Alert Management
- Historical alert tracking (up to 100 alerts)
- Automatic cleanup of old alerts (24-hour retention)
- Per-symbol cooldown system to avoid duplicate notifications
🖥️ Interactive Dashboard Interface
Customizable Display
- Minimize/Maximize: Toggle between compact and detailed views
- Color-Coded Signals: Instant visual identification of bullish (lime) and bearish (gold) opportunities
- Position Control: Adjustable X/Y coordinates for optimal screen placement
- Symbol Limit: Configure maximum displayed symbols (default: 20)
Information Columns
- Symbol: Instrument name with click-to-switch functionality
- Score: Quality rating from 0-10 based on multiple technical factors
- Signal Type: BUY_TREND, SELL_TREND, BUY_PULLBACK, SELL_PULLBACK, WATCH
- Weekly/Daily Impulse: Multi-timeframe trend status
- Pattern: Detected chart patterns and formations
- Time: Last analysis timestamp
- Analysis: Quick summary of the trading opportunity
⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts
Quick Controls
- R: Manual refresh/rescan
- F: Toggle "signals only" filter mode
- Q: Cycle through quality thresholds (5.0 → 6.0 → 7.0 → 8.0 → 5.0)
- W: Switch to weekly analysis focus mode
- D: Switch to daily tactical entry mode
- M: Minimize/maximize dashboard panel
📈 Scoring Algorithm
Quality Assessment Factors
- Trend Alignment: Higher scores for weekly/daily trend convergence
- Pattern Confirmation: Bonus points for detected reversal or continuation patterns
- Volatility Analysis: ATR-based assessment of price movement potential
- Signal Strength: Multi-factor confirmation scoring
Score Interpretation
- 9.0-10.0: Premium opportunities (triggers alerts)
- 8.0-8.9: High-quality setups (lime color)
- 7.0-7.9: Good opportunities (yellow color)
- 6.0-6.9: Moderate setups (orange color)
- Below 6.0: Low probability (silver color)
Signal Types Explained
Trend Following Signals
- BUY_TREND: Weekly and daily impulse both bullish - ride the momentum
- SELL_TREND: Weekly and daily impulse both bearish - short with confidence
Counter-Trend Opportunities
- BUY_PULLBACK: Weekly bullish, daily neutral/bearish with double bottom pattern
- SELL_PULLBACK: Weekly bearish, daily neutral/bullish with double top pattern
Monitoring Positions
- WATCH: Mixed signals or developing patterns requiring observation
- NO_SIGNAL: Below quality threshold or conflicting technical indicators
Performance Monitoring
Session Statistics
- Real-time count of active signals
- Premium opportunity tracking (score ≥ 8.5)
- Alert history management
- Session runtime monitoring
Quality Control
- Adjustable minimum score thresholds
- "Signals only" filter mode
- Historical performance tracking
- Alert frequency management
Technical Specifications
System Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- Minimum 50 historical bars for weekly analysis
- Minimum 30 historical bars for daily analysis
- Active internet connection for real-time data
Performance Optimized
- Efficient memory management
- Smart caching of technical indicators
- Minimal CPU usage during idle periods
- Automatic cleanup of expired data
Installation & Setup
- Buy: Load the ex5 file in an active chart
- Apply: Attach to any chart in MetaTrader 5
- Configure: Adjust input parameters for your trading style
- Monitor: Watch for "CHANCE HUNTED" alerts on high-quality opportunities
Best Practices
Optimal Usage
- Use weekly signals for strategic direction - never trade against weekly impulse
- Look for daily pullbacks in weekly trend direction for best risk/reward
- Monitor quality scores - focus on 8.0+ opportunities
- Combine with your existing risk management rules
- Add all the instruments in Market Watch do you like to scan it can scan more than 1900 instruments and many more* in minutes!
Alert Management
- Enable push notifications for mobile monitoring
- Set appropriate quality thresholds to avoid alert fatigue
- Use keyboard shortcuts for efficient dashboard navigation
- Regular monitoring during active trading sessions
If your server has low or limited resources, it is recommended to configure the sets in groups.
Disclaimer
This indicator is designed for educational and analytical purposes. All trading decisions should be made in conjunction with proper risk management and your own market analysis. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Legal Notice & Copyright Protection
This software product ("the Software") is protected by copyright laws and international treaties. Unauthorized reproduction, distribution, or use of the Software, in whole or in part, is strictly prohibited and may result in severe civil and criminal penalties.
By purchasing or using this Software, you agree to the terms and conditions outlined in the End User License Agreement (EULA). Any attempt to reverse-engineer, decompile, or modify the Software without explicit written permission from the copyright holder is a violation of applicable law.
All rights reserved. © Opentrading.top 2025. For inquiries regarding licensing or permissions, visit: opentrading.top