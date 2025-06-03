Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT5

5

This indicator shows the remaining time until the current candle closes on an MT5 chart. It works on selected intraday timeframes and provides a clear, stable display.

Features

  • Countdown timer for candle closing on M1, M15, and H1 charts
  • Fixed position, font, and colors for easy readability
  • Informative header and description labels
  • Automatic removal of chart objects when detached
  • Lightweight modular structure for reliable performance

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to an M1, M15 or H1 chart.
  2. The remaining time until the candle closes will appear automatically.
  3. If the chart uses an unsupported timeframe, an informational message will be shown.

Benefits

  • Clear view of candle closing times on key intraday periods
  • Ready-to-use layout without manual setup
  • Minimal impact on chart appearance and platform performance

Recensioni 2
Benjamin Afedzie
3092
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:03 
 

good product

AngieBR
24
AngieBR 2025.06.26 14:40 
 

Não gostei ao lado do candle

Prodotti consigliati
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Descrizione generale Questo indicatore è una versione avanzata del classico Donchian Channel , arricchita con funzioni operative per il trading reale. Oltre alle tre linee tipiche (massimo, minimo e linea centrale), il sistema rileva i breakout e li segnala graficamente con frecce sul grafico, mostrando solo la linea opposta alla direzione del trend per semplificare la lettura. L’indicatore include: Segnali visivi : frecce colorate al breakout Notifiche automatiche : popup, push e email Filtro R
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicatori
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicatori
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.65 (23)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore informativo sarà utile per coloro che vogliono essere sempre informati sulla situazione attuale del conto. -   Indicatori più utili L'indicatore mostra dati come profitto in punti, percentuale e valuta, nonché lo spread per la coppia corrente e il tempo fino alla chiusura della barra nell'intervallo di tempo corrente. Esistono diverse opzioni per posizionare la linea delle informazioni sulla carta: A destra del prezzo (corre dietro al prezzo); Come commento (nell'angolo in alt
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicatori
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicatori
L'indicatore   Haven FVG   è uno strumento per l'analisi dei mercati che permette di identificare le aree di inefficienza (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) nel grafico, fornendo ai trader livelli chiave per l'analisi dei prezzi e la presa di decisioni commerciali. Altri prodotti ->  QUI Caratteristiche principali: Impostazioni dei colori individuali: Colore per FVG rialzista   (Bullish FVG Color). Colore per FVG ribassista   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualizzazione flessibile di FVG: Numero massimo di candele
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (16)
Indicatori
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
Indicatori
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicatori
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT5
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 5 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicatori
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicatori
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicatori
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT5
Francisco Rayol
Indicatori
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was  designed to assist your trading experience.  It  draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing  traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicatori
L'indicatore   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   aiuta i trader a visualizzare i livelli chiave sul grafico. Marca automaticamente i seguenti livelli: DO (Daily Open)   — Livello di apertura giornaliera. NYM (New York Midnight)   — Livello di mezzanotte di New York. PDH (Previous Day High)   — Massimo del giorno precedente. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — Minimo del giorno precedente. WO (Weekly Open)   — Livello di apertura settimanale. MO (Monthly Open)   — Livello di apertura mensile. PWH (Previous We
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
TradeQL
Abdiel Aviles Jimenez
Indicatori
The TradeQL Indicator is a customizable tool that highlights specific trading patterns on candlestick charts. Users can define patterns through TradeQL queries, which the indicator then applies to the chart, visually representing matches and captured groups. Ideal for identifying complex trade setups in real-time. TradeQL queries are specified using the TradeQL Language. See https://github.com/abdielou/tradeql for more details. This language is expressed as a regular expression. The language al
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicatori
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
APCT Chart Pattern
Mthandeni Mnyandu
Indicatori
APICT Chart Patterns – AI-Powered Trend Line & Pattern Recognition for MT5 Unlock the power of automated pattern recognition and trend line analysis with the APICT Chart Patterns Indicator   an intelligent tool designed to enhance your technical analysis workflow on MetaTrader 5. Key Features AI-Powered Pattern Detection : Automatically identifies over 10 classic chart patterns including pennants, wedges, channels, double tops/bottoms, and more. Real-Time Trend Lines : Instantly draws support
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicatori
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicatori
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.83 (35)
Indicatori
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
Spread highlighter
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Indicatori
This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol. This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high. Inputs: Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number D isplay minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread Automatically adj
FREE
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore Heiken Ashi MT5 Migliora la tua analisi di mercato con l'indicatore Heiken Ashi MT5. Questo potente strumento trasforma i dati di prezzo standard in candele più fluide e orientate al trend, facilitando l'identificazione delle tendenze di mercato e dei potenziali punti di inversione. Caratteristiche principali: Chiara identificazione dei trend: Distingui visivamente i trend rialzisti e ribassisti attraverso diversi colori delle candele. Riduzione del rumore: Filtra le fluttuazioni di
FREE
DALA Forecast
Grigorii Matsnev
Indicatori
About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicatori
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff mt5 è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazioni e un bonus personale!   I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato.    IMPOSTAZIONI
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicatori
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator è un Assistente di Direzione di Mercato e Strategia Multi-timeframe basato sull'IA. La performance nel trading consiste nel comprendere il mercato come fanno i professionisti. Questo è esattamente ciò che offre il RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Ottieni insight di livello istituzionale con analisi di trend, sentiment e macro driven dall'IA esterna a MQL5 , personalizzata per il tuo stile di trading. Dopo l'acquisto, per ottenere il Manuale Utente: 1. pubblica un commento per ri
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Canale Trading Tools su MQL5 : unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Questo indicatore traccia zone di rilevamento del breakout, denominate “Smart Breakout Channels”, basate sul movimento dei prezzi normalizzato per la volatilità. Queste zone sono visualizzate come box dinamici con overlay di volume. Lo strumento rileva range temporanei di ac
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicatori
Nuova generazione di zone di domanda e offerta automatizzate. Algoritmo nuovo e innovativo che funziona su qualsiasi grafico. Tutte le zone vengono create dinamicamente in base all'azione dei prezzi del mercato. DUE TIPI DI AVVISI --> 1) QUANDO IL PREZZO RAGGIUNGE UNA ZONA 2) QUANDO SI FORMA UNA NUOVA ZONA Non ottieni un altro indicatore inutile. Ottieni una strategia di trading completa con risultati comprovati.     Nuove caratteristiche:     Avvisi quando il prezzo raggiunge la zona di
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Altri dall’autore
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicatori
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT 4 Free by DigitalPrime A reliable, lightweight candle timer showing the exact time remaining until the next bar – now available for free with core functionality. Used and trusted by hundreds of traders – over 800 downloads! Key Features Real-time countdown to the next candle close (for M1, M15, and H1 only) Updates independently of market tick activity Minimal CPU usage – works smoothly on all supported charts Simple, always visible, fixed position (top lef
FREE
Live Percentage PnL Indicator MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicatori
Quickly monitor your floating profit or loss as a percentage of your account balance live and always visible right on your chart! Key Features: Real-Time Calculation: Instantly calculates the combined floating profit or loss from all open trades as a percentage of your current account balance. Easy On-Chart Display: The result is conveniently shown as a label in the lower-right corner of your chart no distractions, always visible. Clear Color Coding: Green for profit, red for loss for immediate
FREE
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Utilità
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
Trade Journal Plus MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicatori
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display Overview Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging. Key Features Automatic Session Logging Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade. Real-Time PnL Display Shows the pe
Live Percentage PnL Indicator MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicatori
Quickly monitor your floating profit or loss as a percentage of your account balance live and always visible right on your chart! Key Features: Real-Time Calculation:   Instantly calculates the combined floating profit or loss from all open trades as a percentage of your current account balance. Easy On-Chart Display:   The result is conveniently shown as a label in the lower-right corner of your chart no distractions, always visible. Clear Color Coding:   Green for profit, red for loss for imm
FREE
Candle Timer Pro MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicatori
Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight and efficient on-chart tool that displays the remaining time for the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. The panel is fully customizable and works with any symbol and timeframe. Used and tested by more than 800 traders worldwide! Join the professionals who have chosen the full-featured Candle Timer PRO. Features Countdown timer synchronized with chart timeframe Optional color change or blinking in the final seconds of ea
Trade Journal Plus MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicatori
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display   Overview Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging. Key Features Automatic Session Logging Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade. Real-Time PnL Display Shows the
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
Utilità
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
Candle Timer Pro MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicatori
Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight and highly customizable on-chart utility for MetaTrader 4 that provides precise candle timing and market insight at a glance. Ideal for active traders, this tool displays the remaining time for the current candle, a dynamic progress bar, and real-time spread information—all in one compact, configurable panel. Used and tested by more than 800 traders worldwide! Join the professionals who have chosen the full-featured Candle Timer PRO. Key Features Candle Countdow
Candle Timer Essential MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicatori
Clear Candle Countdown for Every Chart Knowing the exact time left until the current candle closes helps in making timely trading decisions. Candle Timer Essential MT5 offers a visible countdown for all available MT5 timeframes directly on your chart. This tool is reliable, efficient, and easy to configure. Features Real-time candle countdown for all standard MT5 timeframes Customizable color scheme for header, timer, and description Auto-adaptive layout for optimal visibility on any chart Effic
Filtro:
Benjamin Afedzie
3092
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:03 
 

good product

AngieBR
24
AngieBR 2025.06.26 14:40 
 

Não gostei ao lado do candle

DigitalPrime
3445
Risposta dello sviluppatore Michal Szyszko 2025.06.26 15:14
Thank you very much for your review and the high rating of our product – we truly appreciate it! 😊 We were a bit intrigued by your comment “Não gostei ao lado do candle” and would love to better understand what you meant. Could you please clarify? We also noticed a 3/5 rating in the User Support category, although we didn't receive any support request or message from you. If there was any issue or something we could improve, we’d be grateful for your feedback. Would it be okay if we continue the conversation in English? Thanks again, and we're here if you need anything!
DigitalPrime
Rispondi alla recensione