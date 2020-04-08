Trade Journal Plus MT4

Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display Overview

Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging.

Key Features

  • Automatic Session Logging
    Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade.

  • Real-Time PnL Display
    Shows the percentage-based PnL of the current trading session directly on the chart.

  • CSV Report Generation
    At the end of each session (when all trades are closed), the tool creates a detailed session report in CSV format.

  • Performance Metrics
    Tracks essential metrics, including:

    • Number of trades

    • Total session duration

    • Net PnL (%)

    • Maximum drawdown

    • Time in trade vs. idle time

  • Lightweight and Efficient
    Automatically cleans up temporary global variables upon session end or indicator removal to maintain platform performance.

How to Use

  1. Attach the Trade Journal Plus indicator to any chart.

  2. The session will begin logging automatically once the first trade opens.

  3. Real-time session PnL appears on the chart.

  4. Once all positions are closed, a CSV file will be generated with full session statistics.

Accessing the Reports

To view your session reports:

  • Open MetaTrader 4.

  • Click File > Open Data Folder.

  • Navigate to: MQL5 > Files

This folder will contain all generated CSV reports.
Note: Ensure the report file is closed in other programs before a new session ends to avoid file write errors.

Compatibility & Technical Notes

  • Works on any chart or symbol within MetaTrader 4.

  • Does not use DLLs, external APIs, or web requests.

  • All operations and file handling are conducted locally.

  • Data is stored securely inside the MT4 environment.

Suitability

Trade Journal Plus is ideal for traders who want to:

  • Maintain consistent and automated session records

  • Monitor performance metrics without external spreadsheets

  • Improve trading discipline and review trading behavior over time



