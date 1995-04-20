Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT4
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT4 Free by DigitalPrime
A reliable, lightweight candle timer showing the exact time remaining until the next bar – now available for free with core functionality.
Key Features
-
Real-time countdown to the next candle close (for M1, M15, and H1 only)
-
Updates independently of market tick activity
-
Minimal CPU usage – works smoothly on all supported charts
-
Simple, always visible, fixed position (top left corner)
-
Indicator color: fixed lime green for maximum clarity
IMPORTANT:
This FREE version is limited to M1, M15, and H1 timeframes only. On other timeframes, an information message appears showing that extended support is available only in the PRO version.
Who Is Candle Timer Free For?
-
Scalpers and fast traders working on M1, M15, or H1
-
Traders needing a simple countdown without extra features
-
Beginners who want to try a precise timer for free
Want To Unlock Full Power?
|
Feature
|
FREE
|
PRO
|
Precise countdown
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
All timeframes
|
M1, M15, H1 only
|
Full support (M1–MN1)
|
Dynamic positioning
|
No (fixed only)
|
Yes (drag, save pos.)
|
Color customization
|
No (fixed)
|
Yes, incl. auto colorYes (fully customizable, auto-change in last seconds)
|
Adjustable font size
|
No
|
Yes
|
Progress bar
|
No
|
Yes
|
Real-time spread
|
No
|
Yes
|
Sound alerts
|
No
|
Yes (fully configurable)
|
Advanced panel customization
|
No
|
Yes (full options)
Candle Timer PRO Offers:
-
Support for every timeframe (M1–MN1)
-
Dynamic positioning (drag & drop anywhere, with position memory)
-
Customizable colors and automatic color changing on final seconds
-
Adjustable font size
-
Visual progress bar for each candle
-
Real-time spread display
-
Customizable sound alerts before candle close
-
Complete panel customization and clean on-chart interface
Compatibility
-
MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
-
Candlestick, bar, or line chart
-
All symbols/pairs (full unlock in PRO)
How To Use
-
Install the indicator and add to your MT4 chart
-
Timer will appear automatically on supported timeframes (M1, M15, H1)
-
On other timeframes, an upgrade notice is shown
