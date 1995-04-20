Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT4

Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT4 Free by DigitalPrime

A reliable, lightweight candle timer showing the exact time remaining until the next bar – now available for free with core functionality.

Used and trusted by hundreds of traders – over 800 downloads!

Key Features

  • Real-time countdown to the next candle close (for M1, M15, and H1 only)

  • Updates independently of market tick activity

  • Minimal CPU usage – works smoothly on all supported charts

  • Simple, always visible, fixed position (top left corner)

  • Indicator color: fixed lime green for maximum clarity

IMPORTANT:

This FREE version is limited to M1, M15, and H1 timeframes only. On other timeframes, an information message appears showing that extended support is available only in the PRO version.

Who Is Candle Timer Free For?

  • Scalpers and fast traders working on M1, M15, or H1

  • Traders needing a simple countdown without extra features

  • Beginners who want to try a precise timer for free

Want To Unlock Full Power?

Upgrade to Candle Timer PRO: See Candle Timer PRO MT4 on MQL5 Market

Feature

FREE

PRO

Precise countdown

Yes

Yes

All timeframes

M1, M15, H1 only

Full support (M1–MN1)

Dynamic positioning

No (fixed only)

Yes (drag, save pos.)

Color customization

No (fixed)

Yes, incl. auto colorYes (fully customizable, auto-change in last seconds)

Adjustable font size

No

Yes

Progress bar

No

Yes

Real-time spread

No

Yes

Sound alerts

No

Yes (fully configurable)

Advanced panel customization

No

Yes (full options)

Candle Timer PRO Offers:

  • Support for every timeframe (M1–MN1)

  • Dynamic positioning (drag & drop anywhere, with position memory)

  • Customizable colors and automatic color changing on final seconds

  • Adjustable font size

  • Visual progress bar for each candle

  • Real-time spread display

  • Customizable sound alerts before candle close

  • Complete panel customization and clean on-chart interface

Get the professional advantage for time-dependent, scalping and high-precision trading! Upgrade: Candle Timer PRO MT4

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Candlestick, bar, or line chart

  • All symbols/pairs (full unlock in PRO)

How To Use

  1. Install the indicator and add to your MT4 chart

  2. Timer will appear automatically on supported timeframes (M1, M15, H1)

  3. On other timeframes, an upgrade notice is shown

You can upgrade to Candle Timer PRO at any time and keep your workflow!

Find out more and get the full feature set here: Candle Timer PRO MT4



