Candle Timer Essential MT5

Clear Candle Countdown for Every Chart

Knowing the exact time left until the current candle closes helps in making timely trading decisions. Candle Timer Essential MT5 offers a visible countdown for all available MT5 timeframes directly on your chart. This tool is reliable, efficient, and easy to configure.

Features

  • Real-time candle countdown for all standard MT5 timeframes
  • Customizable color scheme for header, timer, and description
  • Auto-adaptive layout for optimal visibility on any chart
  • Efficient chart object management for seamless display
  • Stable operation, including on custom or unavailable timeframes

How to Use

  1. Attach Candle Timer Essential MT5 to any chart.
  2. Select your preferred colors in the Inputs tab.
  3. The countdown timer will automatically appear and refresh in real-time.
  4. Use the visible timer to support your trading workflow.

Benefits

  • Displays precise candle closing times to help manage trade entries and exits
  • Reduces guesswork around chart timing
  • Blends into any chart setup with customizable colors

Compare Candle Timer Versions

Feature Countdown to Next Bar (Free) Essential Version (this product) Pro Version
Candle countdown ✓ (M1, M15, H1 only) ✓ (All MT5 timeframes)
Fully customizable colors
Spread display
Progress bar
Sound alerts
Panel drag-and-drop


Looking for more customization and advanced features? Explore Candle Timer Pro MT5 for the complete solution.

Candle Timer Essential MT5 is an effective way to enhance your chart overview. Consider upgrading to the Pro version for advanced options like sound alerts, on-chart spread data, and an interactive panel.


