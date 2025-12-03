- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
14 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
44.33 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
196.47 USD (3 740 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (196.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
196.47 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.90
Trading activity:
52.21%
Max deposit load:
1.20%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
4 (28.57%)
Short Trades:
10 (71.43%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
14.03 USD
Average Profit:
14.03 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
6.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.55% (64.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|5
|AUDCAD
|3
|GBPNZD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|56
|AUDCAD
|56
|GBPNZD
|42
|GBPUSD
|1
|GBPCHF
|6
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPAUD
|34
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|1.3K
|AUDCAD
|595
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|25
|GBPCHF
|102
|AUDUSD
|29
|GBPAUD
|572
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +44.33 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +196.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
FxGrow-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.26 × 89
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.41 × 176
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.48 × 467
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.55 × 461
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.58 × 3194
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.65 × 302
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5596
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
Monitor the account for the AOT trading bot on the IC Markets SC server.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
4.2K
USD
USD
5
100%
14
100%
52%
n/a
14.03
USD
USD
3%
1:100