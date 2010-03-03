NovaPivot MT5

NovaPivot MT5: The Dynamic Grid Scalper for NZDCAD

NovaPivot MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the NZDCAD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Scalping strategy combined with a dynamic grid to generate consistent profits from market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring.


LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA! 

Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free!

Here's how to claim your gift:

  1. Buy any EA from our MQL5 Market profile.
  2. Leave a review on the product page.
  3. Send us a message via MQL5 inbox and let us know which EA you'd like to receive for free.

Conditions:

  • The free EA must have a price equal to or less than the EA you purchased.
  • The free EA will be locked to 2 trading accounts (1 Demo, 1 Live).

This offer is limited to the first 5 customers who leave a review. Don't miss out—buy now and double your trading power!


Key Features

  • Dynamic Grid Martingale Strategy: NovaPivot MT5 employs a sophisticated dynamic grid system with an Auto Lot Sizing feature that adapts to your account balance. This adaptive system is designed to provide greater flexibility and risk control.

  • Refined Money Management: The EA includes a configurable maximum number of open orders to help manage risk and prevent excessive drawdowns.

  • Proven Performance: The system has demonstrated consistent returns. You can verify its performance by checking the verified live signal linked below.

Live signal MT5 (Micro Account / Autolot 0.01 per 30): Click Here

  • Backtested for Reliability: The system has been 100% backtested using Real Ticks data from 2015 to 2024, confirming its long-term viability across various market conditions.


How It Works

  • Entry Logic: The EA enters trades based on its core scalping strategy, aiming to capitalize on small, frequent movements in the market.

  • Automated & Efficient: Designed to operate 24/5 without interruption, the system is fully automated and requires no manual intervention after setup.


Recommended Usage

Use all default settings. The only change needed is to set the LotSizingMethod parameter to AutoLot. This allows the EA to automatically adjust the lot size as your capital grows.

  • Symbol: NZDCAD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Pro.

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Starting Capital: This EA requires a high capital of at least $10,000 USD to function effectively. We highly recommend using a Cent or Micro account (equivalent to 10,000 US Cents) to manage risk and get a better understanding of the EA's strategy before trading with a larger standard account.


LotSize Setting

  • Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter.
  • For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 10000. This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $10,000 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.
  • For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 12,000-20,000 is recommended.


