Dynamic Trend Rider

XAUUSD Trend Detector with Dynamic Support/Resistance

This EA is based on the  indicator which is designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) to detect trends and calculate dynamic support/resistance (SR) levels. It combines trend detection and support/resistance analysis to generate trading signals.

 

Key Components

1. Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)

  • Uses three EMAs: 8, 21, and 55 to determine trends.

  • Golden Cross: When the short-term EMA (8) crosses above the medium-term EMA (21), it signals an uptrend.

  • Death Cross: When the short-term EMA (8) crosses below the medium-term EMA (21), it signals a downtrend.

2. Relative Strength Index (RSI)

  • Above 50: Indicates bullish momentum.

  • Below 50: Indicates bearish momentum.

3. Average True Range (ATR)

  • Measures volatility to determine the strength of the trend.

  • Higher ATR values indicate stronger trends.

4. Dynamic Support/Resistance Calculation

  • Analyzes the highest high and lowest low of the past 100 candles (default) to determine SR levels.

  • Adds a margin percentage to adjust the SR levels dynamically.

Support/Resistance Logic

  • Finds highest and second-highest highs as resistance levels.

  • Finds lowest and second-lowest lows as support levels.

  • Checks price breakout beyond these levels to determine trend strength.

Buy Signal (Uptrend Detection)

Golden Cross (Short EMA crosses above Medium EMA)
RSI crosses above 50
Price breaks resistance levels
ATR is above average (high volatility)
Price is above higher timeframe EMA (Multi-timeframe confirmation)

Sell Signal (Downtrend Detection)

Death Cross (Short EMA crosses below Medium EMA)
RSI crosses below 50
Price breaks support levels
ATR confirms high volatility

Summary

This indicator combines EMA, RSI, ATR, Support/Resistance, and Multi-timeframe Analysis to detect trends in XAUUSD and provide buy/sell signals.

Simple trend detection (Golden Cross / Death Cross + RSI)
Dynamic support/resistance for breakout detection
Volatility (ATR) to determine the signal strength
Higher timeframe trend filtering for accuracy


The best pair (XAUUSD) and TF is M5  (H1 is more stable!! )

Optimized set file is on the screen shot.

TP=0, SL=0

Max Position=10

Opposite Signal close =true (For safety)

Use Basket profit to close all order together

Use Grid (every 100pips) Max level 5

Indicator setting (Default)






