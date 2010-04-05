Dynamic Trend Rider

XAUUSD Trend Detector with Dynamic Support/Resistance

This EA is based on the indicator which is designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) to detect trends and calculate dynamic support/resistance (SR) levels. It combines trend detection and support/resistance analysis to generate trading signals.

Key Components

1. Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)

Uses three EMAs: 8, 21, and 55 to determine trends.

Golden Cross: When the short-term EMA (8) crosses above the medium-term EMA (21), it signals an uptrend .

Death Cross: When the short-term EMA (8) crosses below the medium-term EMA (21), it signals a downtrend.

2. Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Above 50 : Indicates bullish momentum.

Below 50: Indicates bearish momentum.

3. Average True Range (ATR)

Measures volatility to determine the strength of the trend.

Higher ATR values indicate stronger trends.

4. Dynamic Support/Resistance Calculation

Analyzes the highest high and lowest low of the past 100 candles (default) to determine SR levels.

Adds a margin percentage to adjust the SR levels dynamically.

Support/Resistance Logic

Finds highest and second-highest highs as resistance levels.

Finds lowest and second-lowest lows as support levels.

Checks price breakout beyond these levels to determine trend strength.

Buy Signal (Uptrend Detection)

✔ Golden Cross (Short EMA crosses above Medium EMA)

✔ RSI crosses above 50

✔ Price breaks resistance levels

✔ ATR is above average (high volatility)

✔ Price is above higher timeframe EMA (Multi-timeframe confirmation)

Sell Signal (Downtrend Detection)

✔ Death Cross (Short EMA crosses below Medium EMA)

✔ RSI crosses below 50

✔ Price breaks support levels

✔ ATR confirms high volatility

Summary

This indicator combines EMA, RSI, ATR, Support/Resistance, and Multi-timeframe Analysis to detect trends in XAUUSD and provide buy/sell signals.

✔ Simple trend detection (Golden Cross / Death Cross + RSI)

✔ Dynamic support/resistance for breakout detection

✔ Volatility (ATR) to determine the signal strength

✔ Higher timeframe trend filtering for accuracy





The best pair (XAUUSD) and TF is M5 (H1 is more stable!! )

Optimized set file is on the screen shot. TP=0, SL=0 Max Position=10 Opposite Signal close =true (For safety) Use Basket profit to close all order together Use Grid (every 100pips) Max level 5 Indicator setting (Default)









