BOBOB Forex Robot

Forex Robot BOBOB



This EA forex robot concept is based on Market range value.



EA check the certain range (highest and lowest price) price and if the price break that level,



then EA will place the order in reversal.



Also the entry is judged based on Market trend directions.





EA can be run in any pairs but most of time, the major pair is desired.



Time frame is longer is better but short time frame such as M15 is possible.



EA default set is already optimized , so you can just run EA with default setting.





<EA setting>



Lot size 0.01

Stoploss 50pips

If the order was closed with stoploss, then next entry lot size is multiple.(Max 4)

You can turn on/off the function.

The order is closed with trailing stop.

The robot makes orders based on Time filter.



As a default, EA running period is from 16-22 (MT4 server time).

Before that time, EA will check the higherst and lowest price of the market.





<LIVE DATA>

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1911093?utm_source=www.twitter.com&utm_campaign=en.signals.sharing.desktop

