Meta Sniper
- Experts
- Samir Tabarcia
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Requirements
- Optimized to work with
-
- EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY,
- AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD,
- CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD
- For timeframe 4H.
- *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair)
- for initial lot set to 0.10,
My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY)
Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$
- You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments)
-
- ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
- Setup is very easy.
- Simply run the EA on the Pair 4H chart and just press ok
(Money Management)
- Candle Body size 1 34
- Candle Body size 2 2
- EMA Trend 12
(Basic System
- Lots 0.10
- Lots Exponent 2.0
- ST 150 Pips
- TP 1 pip
2nd EA (Mode Turbo Plus) ON/OFF = True/False
- Lots 0.50
- Lots Exponent 2.0
- ST 20 Pips
- TP 20 pip