Quick Gold EA

This EA was created based on a certain phenomenon incorporating my ideas. The logic was inspired by observing the XAUUSD chart. When the candlestick size is very large, it tends to indicate a trend. This EA enters a trade when the candlestick size exceeds a predefined input value. It conditions the entry such that if it's a BUY entry, the previous candlestick must be bearish, and for a SELL entry, the previous candlestick must be bullish.



Additionally, the EA comes equipped with a

Trend Following Strategy: This EA is based on the idea that when candlestick sizes are large, trends are more likely to occur. The trend-following strategy aims to enter trades after a trend has been established and to hold positions in the direction of that trend.



Entry Conditions: The entry conditions are based on the type of the previous candlestick (bearish or bullish). A BUY entry is executed when the previous candlestick is bearish, while a SELL entry is made when the previous candlestick is bullish. This helps filter out temporary market fluctuations.



Reverse Order Function: The feature that automatically enters a trade in the opposite direction when an order is closed due to a stop loss assists traders in position management. This attempts to quickly recover losses when the market moves against the trader's expectations.



Customization of Lot Size: The ability to freely set the lot size is important from a risk management perspective. Traders can adjust position sizes to match their risk tolerance.



Optimizing the Trading Strategy: To find the optimal trading strategy, this EA can be used to adjust various parameters and conditions and conduct backtests. This allows for evaluating the performance of the strategy based on historical data and identifying areas for improvement.



This EA has the potential to assist traders in automating their trading in the market and executing a consistent trading strategy. However, please note that it does not guarantee future results based on past performance. Before trading, it's important to establish careful risk management and a trading plan. Additionally, thorough testing and monitoring are necessary when using an EA in practice.n interesting feature. If a trade is closed due to hitting the stop loss, it immediately enters a trade in the opposite direction. For example, if a BUY order closes with a 100 PIPS stop loss, it will immediately place a SELL order. This feature is designed to rectify mistakes where the EA enters a trade against the market trend.



You can also customize the lot size as per your preference. With various other features, mastering this EA can potentially help you discover favorable trading conditions.





＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊

Set file for XAUUSD

TF D1

Change parameter

1. TP=0. SL=500

2. CandleSize=1000

http://tanakaakiko.f5.si/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/11407.jpg





