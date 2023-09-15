Nogi Nogi Robot





This EA (Expert Advisor) is based on the logic of the ADX and utilizes the strength of trends as entry signals.



The most crucial factor here is the success rate of these entries.



By increasing the success rate, even with smaller profits for each individual trade, it becomes possible to accumulate substantial gains when trading across numerous currency pairs.



This EA primarily operates on longer timeframes because it makes it easier to determine whether the trend is upward or downward.



Additionally, this EA enters positions at the time of candlestick transitions.



For example, if you use a daily timeframe (D1, recommended), it results in one entry per day.



While the number of entries is limited, the success rate exceeds 80%.



Furthermore, if the trend changes in the opposite direction, the EA will re-enter in the new opposite direction at the beginning of the next candlestick.



(You can set the maximum number of entries as needed.)



Usually, trades initiated once a day are closed within the same day. However, if a trade is held until the next day, multiple orders may be open.



In such cases, all orders will be closed when the total profit reaches a certain value.



For example, with a lot size of 0.01, the closure would occur at $1 (10 pips).





(Set file as default ) Already optimized for TF D1

TP=0

SL=0

Opposite signal close =true (as stoploss)

Profit dollar close =true

Target profit (Based on lot size)

Lot size 0,01 = $1





https://youtu.be/WB4gbBSSxLk





