Dynamic Trend Rider
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Hong Ling Mu
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
XAUUSD Trend Detector with Dynamic Support/Resistance
This EA is based on the indicator which is designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) to detect trends and calculate dynamic support/resistance (SR) levels. It combines trend detection and support/resistance analysis to generate trading signals.
Key Components
1. Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
-
Uses three EMAs: 8, 21, and 55 to determine trends.
-
Golden Cross: When the short-term EMA (8) crosses above the medium-term EMA (21), it signals an uptrend.
-
Death Cross: When the short-term EMA (8) crosses below the medium-term EMA (21), it signals a downtrend.
2. Relative Strength Index (RSI)
-
Above 50: Indicates bullish momentum.
-
Below 50: Indicates bearish momentum.
3. Average True Range (ATR)
-
Measures volatility to determine the strength of the trend.
-
Higher ATR values indicate stronger trends.
4. Dynamic Support/Resistance Calculation
-
Analyzes the highest high and lowest low of the past 100 candles (default) to determine SR levels.
-
Adds a margin percentage to adjust the SR levels dynamically.
Support/Resistance Logic
-
Finds highest and second-highest highs as resistance levels.
-
Finds lowest and second-lowest lows as support levels.
-
Checks price breakout beyond these levels to determine trend strength.
Buy Signal (Uptrend Detection)
✔ Golden Cross (Short EMA crosses above Medium EMA)
✔ RSI crosses above 50
✔ Price breaks resistance levels
✔ ATR is above average (high volatility)
✔ Price is above higher timeframe EMA (Multi-timeframe confirmation)
Sell Signal (Downtrend Detection)
✔ Death Cross (Short EMA crosses below Medium EMA)
✔ RSI crosses below 50
✔ Price breaks support levels
✔ ATR confirms high volatility
Summary
This indicator combines EMA, RSI, ATR, Support/Resistance, and Multi-timeframe Analysis to detect trends in XAUUSD and provide buy/sell signals.
✔ Simple trend detection (Golden Cross / Death Cross + RSI)
✔ Dynamic support/resistance for breakout detection
✔ Volatility (ATR) to determine the signal strength
✔ Higher timeframe trend filtering for accuracy
The best pair (XAUUSD) and TF is M5 (H1 is more stable!! )
Optimized set file is on the screen shot.
TP=0, SL=0
Max Position=10
Opposite Signal close =true (For safety)
Use Basket profit to close all order together
Use Grid (every 100pips) Max level 5
Indicator setting (Default)