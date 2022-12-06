Miracle Robot

The robot examines candlestick highs and lows on multiple timeframes during the course of the week.

Also, entry is made with predicting a reversal at that price.

The best currency pair is EURUSD and the timeframes H1 and H4 are a good match.

With certain settings, you can enter up to 10 entries at the same time, so please adjust the number of entries.

Close the basket and close multiple entries together when the profit reaches a certain value.

As a default, the stop loss is set to 30 pips, so please enter the best value.

Lot size setting is also available (Martingale order) from next entry when profit closes negative.

It also has a time filter and spread filter and GRID order functions.

Magic number is automatically applied even attaches on many pair in the MT4 terminal.

You can check the Magic number in the chart as a text.

Risk trade is used when lot size is increased based on account balance.

Basket Stoploss function is used when whole account floating reached xxx dollars,then all orders are closed to protect your account.

Trailing stop and break even function are also available.

