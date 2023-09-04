Forex Robot Dude
- Experts
- Hong Ling Mu
- Versione: 1.0
Entry Logic
The EA (Expert Advisor) will monitor price movements (M5, M15, H1, H4) during the specified input period.
If these price movements exceed the input parameters, an entry will be executed.
Take Profit (TP) = 50 pips
Stop Loss (SL) = 50 pips
Maximum Order Quantity = 1
To facilitate profit loss recovery, the robot offers the option to increase the lot size in the next entry (True/False choice).
The best pair
GBPUSD / EURUSD
TF M5
Set file (default)
Buen ROBOT , FELICITACIONES