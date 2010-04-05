Buon Giorno EA

The BuonGiorno EA is a scalper Expert Advisor based on Price Action and mathematical statistics (it WINS more than it LOOSES, but it looses too, not like many expensive EAs on the market that only show wins after wins. Don't be fooled, you would end up blowing accounts with those EAs using Martingale/Grid systems) along the way (tested since 2011 with Real Tick Data from ICMarkets and Duckascopy (99.9%)). It uses a mathematical and algorithmic approach, taking advantage of some anomalies that happen frequently on the market, letting the positions run in profit together with the possibility of a trailing stop to secure profits. This strategy is applied on the early hours of the day, where the performance of the EA is amazing and really stable for growth. This strategy doesn't use any type of dangerous Martingale/Grid strategy.

(Martingale or Grid strategies are very dangerous strategies that need to be tested carrefully to know how their performance. They can have consistent profits during a long period of time, but they can also blow your account completely during the night. See this article to be aware of this dangerous approach: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/8390)



---- PROMO ----

STARTING WITH A PROMO FOR ALL USERS OF 40%!!!

BEFORE: 499$ // NOW: 299$ (this price is defined to the first 10 copies of this amazing EA, after that, price will go back again to original price of 499$)

After purchase, send me a private message to redirect you to my private group/channel.



---- FEATURES ----

This expert advisor comes with many technical features. This also let the users/traders optimize it according to their needs, and test it with new parameters along the way. Some of the features are: Trailing Stop definition, Position Management with Risk % or Fix lot size, Weekday filtering, Partial profits %, Beast MODE ON/OFF, etc. 

Features will be added along the way at least once every two months. This additions include: UI changes, Panel info adds, bug corrections, optimization and updates according to market changes, etc.



---- RECOMMENDATIONS ----

Pairs (timeframes): EURUSD (M1) - With deepest testing and optimization it would be possible to find better input parameter combination. That's up to you, but the best I found so far are the ones that come on default.


Other recommendations: use of ECN Brokers to have low spreads (<1.0 pips), low commissions (<8$/lot round turn) and fast executions (<50ms).

Calculations: Keep in mind that the results I present from the tests are really important to know if the strategy can survive and make profits in the long run. That's why i only provide tests with an accuracy of 99.9%. To achieve the most trustworthy result as possible, every detail is taken into consideration, like Spread, Commissions and Slippage.


---- BACKTESTS ----

The backtests I provide were used from the Tick Data Suite software applying Real Tick Data from Duckascopy (99.9%), set with following properties:

GMT offset: +2

DST: US

Spread (tab) > Spread multiplier = 0.1 (ICMarkets Spread ~0.1 pips)

*There are 3 backtests shown on images section, first one has Risk % = 5 and Beast MODE = true, second one has Risk % = 1 and Beast MODE = true, and third one has Risk % = 1 and Beast MODE = false


---- PARAMETERS ----

Account Management (set to True one of them only):

Fix Lots
Risk % per trade


BEAST Mode (by default with better performance):

If True, the EA will duplicate risk (initial/input risk * 2) on some trades, according to the mathematical algorithm applied on.

Comment Section: where you can define whatever comment you want for all trades (here you can even apply your brand name for trading signals)

Trailing Stop (if True, will be active):

Trailing Stop, which defines the SL distance.

Trailing Step, which defines the distance from the current price and the new modified SL.

Trailing Start, which defines when the Trailing Stop will start working.


Weekday Filter (as default)

Partial Close (if True, will be active):
Pips for Partial, which defines the pips distance from the Open price where the trade took place that Partial will be taken.
Percentage Taken, the amount of % to be taken


---- NOTES ----

All test results have at least 13 YEARS of BACKTEST (2011-2024) in a way to demonstrate the most TRANSPARENCY as possible
Backtests include commisions (3.5$ per lot per side) as Im using Tick Data Suite software
All backtests used Real Tick Data from ICMarkets and Duckascopy with a 99.9% accuracy
As you can verify on the images, the EA doesn't show any type of martingale approach. Equity = Balance
I will be updating all months new features for this EA in a way to maintain the performance on this changing Financial Markets


For any question, message me here or on Telegram (@Theinvestorgram). I'm glad to answer and clarify your doubts!


Prodotti consigliati
Meta PX
Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
Experts
MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Experts
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
BreakOpen EA
Jose Pinto
Experts
EURUSD H1     (not a "get rich tonight" scheme but a real tool that will help your account equity to grow up steadly) -----    NEW VERSION 2.0 OUT !!!   ----- $ 200 Minimum Equity - Follow Trend Strategy - Non-Martingale Averaging with Stop Loss - Technical [MA] + [Candlestick Pattern] + Support / Resistance LOGIC: 1. A. SL_Percent_continue if true then the stop loss function works, and it is possible to continue trades even if hit by stop loss B. Risk_Percent_continue the value of stop lo
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Forex Trader Pro
Cedric Mike Florina
Experts
Forex Trader Pro — Il tuo robot di trading automatico per il Forex! Canale ufficiale e supporto: t.me/TradeSense_FX Compatibile con MT4 | Aggiornamenti gratuiti | Licenza per 5 account Perché scegliere Forex Trader Pro? Stai cercando un sistema di trading automatico completo, intelligente e flessibile per ogni condizione di mercato? Forex Trader Pro non è solo un semplice EA: è una piattaforma professionale di trading algoritmico , progettata per offrire prestazioni, controllo e si
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse
Omotosho Adekunle Adekoya
Experts
YETECH QUEEN PRO v0.2 Creata per i Reversal. Guidata dalla Logica. YETECH QUEEN PRO v0.2 è una versione leggera e migliorata dell’Expert Advisor, progettata per trader che desiderano ingressi intelligenti, reattivi e ben protetti — con un codice pulito ed efficiente. Questa versione è dotata di un potente sistema di Auto-Reverse , combinato con filtri EMA e RSI , per garantire operazioni in linea con la struttura del mercato. Ideale per catturare inversioni e cambi di tendenza. Caratteristi
Four Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.91 (186)
Experts
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
Neon Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
La quintessenza di un approccio complesso, il cui obiettivo principale è un guadagno a lungo termine e realistico con rischi minimi per il trader. La base sono i concetti avanzati di trading in combinazione con l'apprendimento automatico, che si potenziano efficacemente a vicenda. Un'altra caratteristica unica è che il sistema non ha bisogno di essere ottimizzato, poiché questa funzione è affidata ai miei server. Il sistema implementa un trading conservativo e a lungo termine con minime perdite
Super VIP EA1
Tran Cao Cho
Experts
Hello all investors. Most of you do not know how to trade in this financial market. As far as I know 95% of market participants will lose. Today I want to introduce to you an EA, it   operates on the principles of capital management and price balancing. EA trades multiple currency pairs at the same time to increase profits while reducing account risk. The EA works and gives orders 24/5 so you don't miss the opportunity.   If possible, use it for a better experience. See my expert account at the
ScalpingLegends
Jesus Alberto Tomas Martinez
Experts
This s peacial discount will the end in 25.12.2023 !  or for 2 next buyers, Price will increase to 299$ after sale off the end. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107985 This EA is trade GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, and most curency pairs, It is an excellent scalping trading system developed and researched with great care, using intelligent algorithms combined with in-depth candlestick indicators. with careful study of market information before choosing waves to trade with the be
Roll X1
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed to work simultaneously on two specially correlated trading instruments for three strategies: EURAUD and EURUSD. A unique system for calculating correlating price movements allows the adviser to enter the market with a high degree of probability of profit. Trading Instruments: 5m EURAUD and EURUSD; Recommended deposit of 10.000. Settings: Money Management - Enabling Money Management; Lot - Trading Lot; [Lot] for every - If MM is enabled, there will be [Lot] for
Hfx61 Starter
PT Hastinapura Makmur Sejahtera
Experts
Avviatore HFX 6.1 Questo consulente esperto può provare a scansionare tutte le possibili tendenze iniziali dei mercati in tutti i tempi, tuttavia è abbastanza buono da mettere EA su M15 TimeFrame, Alcuni degli indicatori integrati degli oscillatori vengono utilizzati per prevedere dove andrà il prezzo di mercato, se il trend iniziale fallisce, EA utilizzerà una copertura di lotti piatti con una distanza dell'ordine controllata, Di seguito i parametri EA:     Trade_Set_AUTO, l'impostazione pr
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - è uno dei migliori Expert Advisor per Meta Trader 4. L'algoritmo unico del consulente analizza il movimento del prezzo dell'asset, tenendo conto dei fattori di analisi tecnica e matematica, determina punti di entrata e uscita redditizi e utilizza una gestione avanzata del denaro e un moltiplicatore di lotti.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimi
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA   - è uno dei migliori Expert Advisor per Meta Trader 4. L'algoritmo unico del consulente analizza il movimento del prezzo dell'asset, tenendo conto dei fattori di analisi tecnica e matematica, determina punti di entrata e uscita redditizi e utilizza una gestione avanzata del denaro e un moltiplicatore di lotti.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to opti
RegressionExpert
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of wave-like changes in price movements. The dynamic regression channel allows you to accurately predict the price movement in the short term. The Expert Advisor uses the indicator in its trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252 Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spread and random ping since 2003. Optimization of the advisor is not required.
Two hearts zone trading EA by VUK
Vajahat Ullah Khan
Experts
Presentiamo il Two Hearts Zone Trading EA di VUK (Meglio applicabile alle rotture, zone di offerta e domanda, inversioni, ecc.) - lo strumento definitivo per gli appassionati di trading ZONE. Questo potente robot di trading è progettato per migliorare la tua esperienza di trading fornendo supporto automatizzato nella navigazione della strategia di trading ZONE. Con il Two Hearts Zone Trading EA, i trader possono impegnarsi senza sforzo nel trading ZONE con precisione ed efficienza. Che tu sia un
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
OnlyBlackBox
Alex Bruna Garcia
Experts
MT5 version This is a trading algorithm and expert advisor that has been specifically developed to operate in funding exams, live funding accounts, as well as personal accounts. The strategy is based on Smart Money Concept, which looks for market structure changes and imbalances, adapting to the demands of these types of companies. The strategy has been tested for years in the US30 market on an H1 timeframe with effectiveness and making use of good risk management. The parameters of the expert
TraderAiz Btp Pro
Zhen Wei Huang
Experts
! register Interactive Broker   https://ibkr.com/referral/zhenwei375 Hi！ I will be happy if you subscibe to my youtube channel.  # youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fZRTNdAcHJMDm71MyMkew?sub_confirmation=1 ! Current EA Works Until 2022.03.10 ! First Backtest By Your Self https://github.com/aizwellenstan/MQL4_Backtest_Results/blob/main/TraderAiz_btp_Pro_Backtest.ex4 Broker: ICMarkets Raw Spread Account Works On D1 H4 TimeFrame # Pairs ------------ EURUSD US500 JP225 USTEC AU
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Triangular EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
1 (1)
Experts
Note: MT4 Backtest cannot test EAs that trades with several symbols simultaneously. For backtest use MT5 versions download here . Important : This is Arbitrage EA and may not work on all accounts. It is recommended to follow the testing process described on product screenshots. If you are not familiar with arbitrage trading, It is recommended to use our other trading robots . Strategy : EA will place trades based on Triangular Arbitrage strategy. Triangular arbitrage (also referred to as cr
Advisor Flexi Trade V4
Sabina Fik
Experts
FlexiTrade Bot: Trade Smart, Not Blind Ditch the guesswork.   FlexiTrade Bot   is more than just a trading tool — it’s an intelligent trading engine built for traders who value   speed, precision, and adaptability . With real-time market analysis and pattern recognition, FlexiTrade delivers actionable signals with razor-sharp accuracy so you can focus on results, not reaction.   What Sets FlexiTrade Apart? Market Structure Awareness Unlike bots that rely on rigid indicator rules,   FlexiTr
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET HERMES GOLD PRO FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1 HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, re
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
Altri dall’autore
Breakout Squeezer
Alexandre Manuel Cruz Bastos
Experts
The   Breakout Squeezer EA   is an Expert Advisor based on a proved strategy which makes stable and save returns along the way (12 years tested). It uses a   Breakout Strategy together with an alorithmic approach , taking advantage of the high volatility when the price breaks a new high/low. It also includes a safe Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, Break-Even and Trailing-Stop setups in order to avoid losses and let the winners run. It doesn't uses any type of   dangerous stragies   that could blow your a
Super Trendy EA
Alexandre Manuel Cruz Bastos
Experts
The SuperTrendy EA is an Expert Advisor based on a trend strategy which makes stable and save returns (it WINS more than it LOOSES , but it looses too, not like many expensive EAs on the market that only show wins after wins. Don't be fooled , you would end up blowing accounts with those EAs using Martingale/Grid systems ) along the way ( tested since 2010 with Real Tick Data from ICMarkets and Duckascopy (99.9%) ). It uses a Trend following algorithmic approach, taking advantage of the existen
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione