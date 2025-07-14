Stratos Mistral mt4

🚀 LAUNCH PROMO

Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe.

It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuring reliable performance on the recommended pairs and timeframe. The default parameters are ready for both backtesting and live trading.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320312





Important Information Revealed

Key Features

Pre-Optimized & User-Friendly: No need for complex setup or optimization. Default settings are ready for live trading and backtesting. But you can still customize the EA as you want.

No need for complex setup or optimization. Default settings are ready for live trading and backtesting. But you can still customize the EA as you want. Advanced Signal Generation: Utilizes a powerful blend of ADX strength filtering, dual moving average filters, and adaptive high/low level detection for precise entries.

Utilizes a powerful blend of ADX strength filtering, dual moving average filters, and adaptive high/low level detection for precise entries. Professional Risk Management: Features autolot, risk level adjustment, spread filter, and unique magic number for safe and organized trading.





Why Choose Stratos Mistral?

Prop Firm Compatibility: 100% compatible with prop firm requirements, trade with confidence on funded accounts. Includes dedicated settings for prop firm trading, such as Prop Firm Max DD Percentage and Prop Firm Max Daily DD .

100% compatible with prop firm requirements, trade with confidence on funded accounts. and . Proven Methodology: Developed using rigorous testing, robust optimization, and real-world trading experience, no marketing hype, just honest results.

Developed using rigorous testing, robust optimization, and real-world trading experience, no marketing hype, just honest results. Transparent & Honest: No “AI/ML/Quantum” buzzwords, just a solid, professional trading system built for real performance.





Download here the: Quick Start Guide





Trading Recommendations

Symbol AUDCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF (main)

CADCHF, EURGBP (optional) Timeframe M15 Test From 2003 Settings Default (pre-optimized) Brokers Low spread required Minimum Deposit 1500 USD (3000 USD recommended) Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method MT4: Use “Spread = 20” in tester settings

MT5: 1 minute OHLC or Every Tick Fifo Compliance Yes with set file





Settings Overview

Start Trade Volume: Set your initial lot size.

Set your initial lot size. Autolot & Risk Level: Automatically adjust trade size based on account balance and risk preference.

Automatically adjust trade size based on account balance and risk preference. ADX Strength Filter: Filter trades based on market strength and direction.

Filter trades based on market strength and direction. Moving Average Filter: Dual MA filter for trend confirmation and signal refinement.

Dual MA filter for trend confirmation and signal refinement. High/Low Levels Detection: Adaptive logic to identify key price levels for optimal entries.

Adaptive logic to identify key price levels for optimal entries. Scheduled Trading: Define trading windows to match your preferred market hours.

Define trading windows to match your preferred market hours. Prop Firm Max DD: Set maximum drawdown percentage for prop firm compliance.

Set maximum drawdown percentage for prop firm compliance. Spread Allowed: Avoid trading in high-spread conditions.

Avoid trading in high-spread conditions. Unique Magic Number: Manage trades independently from other EAs. For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the upcoming Quick Start Guide. For further assistance, feel free to contact me!





Integrity

All my EAs undergo a rigorous process of testing, stress-testing, and robust optimization to ensure they are not just “backtest wonders.” I do not rely on marketing buzzwords or unrealistic promises, Stratos Mistral is built on proven trading principles and real-world experience.

With over 10 years of expertise in developing automated trading systems, I am committed to delivering honest, reliable solutions with the highest probability of live trading results matching historical backtests.

Stratos Mistral is a genuine trading system, no shortcuts, no tricks.



