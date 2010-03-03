

✅UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading



UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls.



This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.

📌 Features



London Session Breakout Logic – Uses a defined time range to detect potential breakouts.



Auto Lot Sizing – Calculates position size based on account balance and user-defined risk percentage.



Chart Range Box – Visually displays the high and low of the selected range.



Daily Session Close – Automatically closes all open positions at a configured time.



Simple Execution Logic – No breakeven, grid, or martingale features are used.



⚙️ Inputs



RiskPercent: Percentage of balance to risk per trade



RangeStartHour/Minute: Time when the price range tracking begins



RangeEndHour/Minute: Time when the range is finalized and orders are placed



CloseHour/Minute: Time to close all open positions



RangeBoxColor: Box color for chart visualization



🧠 Strategy Overview



During the configured range window (e.g., 03:00–04:30), the EA records high and low prices.



At the end of the range period, pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are placed outside the range boundaries.



If a breakout occurs, the opposite pending order is removed.



Any open position is closed at the user-defined session end time.



🔧 Recommendations



Symbol: USDJPY



Timeframe: M1 or M5



Minimum Balance: $100



Broker Type: ECN with low spreads



VPS Hosting: Recommended for continuous operation



📞 Support



Buyers can access full setup support through the Comments section on the product page. Questions about configuration or operation are welcome.

