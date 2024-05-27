WONNFX iNN EA MT4
- Sergei Tsirat
- Versione: 8.8
- Aggiornato: 31 agosto 2024
- Attivazioni: 8
WONNFX iNN EA MT4 automated advisor/scalper. Intraday trading.
The advisor does not use grids, martingale or other dangerous strategies.
All trades are opened and closed during the trading day
Each trade is opened with a take profit and stop loss. Trades are also accompanied by a trailing stop.
Recommendations:
- Symbol: EURUSD, USDJPY (USDCHF, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, EURCAD) (mod1/2/3)
- Timeframe: M1
Requirements:
- The minimum deposit is from 100 dollars in 0.01 lot. 1:100/500.
- Broker with low spreads, up to 25 points per asset.
How to install:
The advisor must be installed on each pair separately. Timeframe M1.