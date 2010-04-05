MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX

SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!!

MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX. It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe.

Packed with features

ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels.

– Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-calculated from the ATR stop.

– Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-calculated from the ATR stop. Fixed or trailing SL – Keep a fixed stop or use an ATR trailing stop that never widens initial risk.

– Keep a fixed stop or use an ATR trailing stop that never widens initial risk. Account protections – Daily drawdown (cash or %) with a custom reset hour, optional daily & total profit targets, and a max-spread filter so the EA skips poor conditions.

– Daily drawdown (cash or %) with a custom reset hour, optional daily & total profit targets, and a max-spread filter so the EA skips poor conditions. Fully optimisable indicators – Toggle HMA/WMA, set MA and MACD lengths, and tune ADX.

– Toggle HMA/WMA, set MA and MACD lengths, and tune ADX. User-defined hours & days – Control sessions and an optional daily “close all” time (handy around news).

– Control sessions and an optional daily “close all” time (handy around news). Advanced trade management – Set max open trades and cooldown; hedging toggle; close only or close & reverse on opposite signal. (If your broker/account type doesn’t allow hedging, keep it off.)

Inputs overview (plain English)

Trend & filters

UseHullMA – Choose the trend MA: HMA (true) or WMA/LWMA (false).

– Choose the trend MA: (true) or (false). MAPeriod – MA length that defines the trend.

– MA length that defines the trend. MACDFast, MACDSlow, MACDSignal – Settings for MACD cross.

– Settings for MACD cross. ADXPeriod, ADXMin – Trades only when ADX meets or exceeds this strength.

Risk & exits

UsePercentageRisk, RiskValue – Risk as % of balance or fixed currency; lot size auto-calculated from the ATR stop.

– Risk as % of balance or fixed currency; lot size auto-calculated from the ATR stop. ATRPeriod, SlMultiplier – ATR-based stop-loss.

– ATR-based stop-loss. UseTrailingSL, TrailMultiplier – Optional ATR trailing stop (never widens initial risk).

– Optional ATR trailing stop (never widens initial risk). TpMultiplier – Multiplier for TP relative to the ATR-based SL.

Trading window & flow

StartHour, EndHour – Hours the EA may open trades.

– Hours the EA may open trades. EnableTimedClose, CloseHour, CloseMinute – Optional daily “close all” time.

– Optional daily “close all” time. MaxOpenTrades – Maximum simultaneous positions (per symbol/magic).

– Maximum simultaneous positions (per symbol/magic). CooldownMinutes – Minimum time between new entries.

Protections

UseDrawdownLimit, DrawdownLimitIsPercent, MaxDailyDrawdown, DrawdownResetHour – Daily drawdown guard (cash or %), with a reset hour to match your broker.

– Daily drawdown guard (cash or %), with a reset hour to match your broker. UseMinEquityGuard, MinAccountEquity – Stops trading when account equity gets too low.

– Stops trading when account equity gets too low. UseProfitTarget, DailyProfitTarget, TotalProfitTarget – Optional daily and overall profit targets.

– Optional daily and overall profit targets. MaxAllowedSpreadPoints – Blocks new trades if spread (in points) exceeds this value.

Position behaviour

AllowHedging – Allow both directions at once (true) or block opposite side (false).

– Allow both directions at once (true) or block opposite side (false). ActOnOppositeSignal – If an opposite signal appears while in a trade, take action.

– If an opposite signal appears while in a trade, take action. OppositeSignalCloseAndReverse – With the above on, choose close only (false) or close & open the opposite (true).

Misc

MagicNumber – Unique ID for this EA’s trades.

– Unique ID for this EA’s trades. TradeMonday…TradeFriday – Pick which weekdays to trade.

– Pick which weekdays to trade. DebugMode – On-chart status and helpful prints for troubleshooting.

Optimisation (MT4 Strategy Tester)

1) Open the Tester & pick the basics

View → Strategy Tester

Expert: MACD Momentum Pro (MT4)

Symbol & Period: choose what you trade (strategies won’t work on every pair/TF—try a few)

Use history: last 6 months (good starting point)

2) Modelling & speed/accuracy

Open prices only = fast (great for optimisation, especially on MA/RSI/ADX).

= fast (great for optimisation, especially on MA/RSI/ADX). Every tick = highest realism (use it to re-test your best candidates).

= highest realism (use it to re-test your best candidates). Spread: set a typical fixed spread for the symbol or use Current.

Check optimisation box.

3) Expert Properties

Testing deposit: enter the balance you plan to use.

Optimisation criterion: Balance (good default).

(good default). Genetic algorithm: on for speed (you can turn it off later for a thorough pass).

4) How input ranges work

In the Inputs tab:

Unchecked box → the fixed Value is used.

is used. Checked box → the EA sweeps Start → Stop in Step increments.

Example: MACDSlow Start = 22, Step = 2, Stop = 30 tests 22, 24, 26….30

Recommended optimisation ranges

Risk

UsePercentageRisk – choose % or fixed cash.

– choose % or fixed cash. RiskValue – Unchecked: A practical range is 0.1%–1% of account (e.g., $100–$1,000 on $100k).

Stops/Targets

SlMultiplier – Checked: Start 1.0, Step 0.1, Stop 2.0

– Start 1.0, Step 0.1, Stop 2.0 ATRPeriod – 14, Unchecked

– 14, UseTrailingSL – Checked: Start false, Stop true

– Start false, Stop true TrailMultiplier – Checked: Start 1.0, Step 0.1, Stop 2.0

– Start 1.0, Step 0.1, Stop 2.0 TpMultiplier – Checked: Start 2.0, Step 1.0, Stop 10.0

Trend & filters

UseHullMA – Checked: Start false, Stop true (let the optimiser pick HMA vs WMA)

– Start false, Stop true MAPeriod – Checked: Start 100, Step 25, Stop 300

– Start 100, Step 25, Stop 300 MACDFast – Checked: Start 10, Step 2, Stop 14

– Start 10, Step 2, Stop 14 MACDSlow – Checked: Start 22, Step 2, Stop 30

– Start 22, Step 2, Stop 30 MACDSignal – Checked: Start 8, Step 1, Stop 10

– Start 8, Step 1, Stop 10 ADXPeriod – 14, Unchecked

– 14, ADXMinimum – Checked:

M1/M5: Start 15, Step 5, Stop 30



Higher TFs: Start 0, Step 5, Stop 30

Session & timing (broker server time)

StartHour / EndHour / Timed Close (CloseHour) – Checked , Step 1 hour

Pick windows around active sessions. Examples (server time):

– , Step 1 hour Pick windows around active sessions. Examples (server time): Sydney: Start 2→3, End 4→7, Close 7→9



London: Start 9→11, End 11→12, Close 12→14

(Times use broker server time—often EET/EEST ≈ GMT+2/3. Confirm with your broker.)

Position controls

MaxOpenTrades – Unchecked at 1 (recommended).

If you want stacking: Checked: Start 1, Step 1, Stop 5

– (recommended). If you want stacking: Start 1, Step 1, Stop 5 CooldownMinutes – Checked: Start 0, Step 15, Stop 60

– Start 0, Step 15, Stop 60 MagicNumber – Unchecked (this is just the EA’s ID; keep it unique)

Days

TradeTuesday / TradeWednesday / TradeThursday – true, Unchecked

– true, TradeMonday – Checked: Start false, Stop true

– Start false, Stop true TradeFriday – Checked: Start false, Stop true

Protections

UseDrawdownLimit / UseMinEquityGuard / UseProfitTarget – Set to your prop-firm rules or personal guardrails (usually Unchecked during optimisation; enable with fixed values for live).

– Set to your prop-firm rules or personal guardrails (usually during optimisation; enable with fixed values for live). MaxSpreadPoints – Unchecked: MT4 doesn’t optimise spread so set it above currency spread value or it wont enter trades in the strategy tester.

Hedging & reverse logic (pick one approach)

Approach 1 (simple):

AllowHedging = true

ActOnOppositeSignal = false

OppositeSignalCloseAndReverse = false

AllowHedging = true ActOnOppositeSignal = false OppositeSignalCloseAndReverse = false Approach 2 (flip on signal):

AllowHedging = false

ActOnOppositeSignal = Checked: Start false, Stop true

OppositeSignalCloseAndReverse = Checked: Start false, Stop true

(If your account type is netting or your broker disallows hedging, use Approach 2.)

Interpreting results (plain English)

1) Optimisation Results

Select start and when the optimiser has finished an optimisation results tab should appear. Open the Optimisation Results tab and sort by Profit, Profit Factor, or Drawdown to find a strategy you want to look into further.

2) Detailed check

Right-click a row → Set input parameters to load those values and turn optimisation off.

Click Start (single test) to generate a full report (win rate, consecutive losses, drawdown, equity curve). If it wasn’t just one lucky mega-trade, keep it.

3) Save your set & use it live

In Inputs, Save to a .set (include symbol/TF/date).

Attach the EA to a chart → Inputs → Load your set.

Re-optimise for other symbols/timeframes and save a new .set for each.



