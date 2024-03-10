RSI GridMaster MT4

5

RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor

Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing.

This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism.

With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your personal trading style and different market conditions, making it suitable for both conservative and experienced traders.


Live results


Latest Update: More Power, Flexibility & Compliance

The latest version introduces several major upgrades designed to enhance performance, flexibility, and compatibility:

  • FIFO Compliance: Now fully compatible with U.S. FIFO trading rules.
  • Info Panel & Real-Time Alerts: A brand-new on-chart interface displays live trading data, system status, and important alerts instantly.
  • Take Profit Function & Visual TP Line: Take Profit levels are now supported and clearly displayed on the chart.
  • Flexible Risk Calculation: Choose whether your risk is calculated based on Balance or Equity.
  • Expanded Loss-Cutting Options: Three new customizable modes for limiting losses — by pips, by balance percentage, or by account currency amount.
  • Weekend Trading for Crypto: Option to enable weekend trading, ideal for cryptocurrency markets.
  • General Improvements: Optimized performance, enhanced stability, and several minor bug fixes.


Key Features:

  • Automatic Lot Sizing – Dynamically adjusts lot sizes according to your chosen settings.
  • Order Direction Control – Option to disable buy or sell orders individually.
  • Trading Time Filter – Customize trading hours and sessions.
  • Maximum Open Positions – Define a limit for simultaneous open trades.
  • Loss Limitation – Manage risk with predefined loss thresholds.
  • Trailing Stop – Secure profits with automatic trailing stops.
  • Martingale Option – For advanced users who prefer higher-risk strategies.


Recommendations:

  • Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 per pair (Risk = 1)
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation
  • Broker: Use a low-spread, fast-execution broker
For detailed instructions on using the EA, please refer to the user manual available here.
    For optimal performance, we provide set files which you can find here: [link to set files]

    Upgrade your trading strategy today with the RSI GridMaster EA – now more advanced, flexible, and powerful than ever before.

    If you need help or have any questions, don’t hesitate to send me a private message.

    Successful trading!


    리뷰 1
    zjd_77
    42
    zjd_77 2025.02.15 15:33 
     

    非常好，非常强大

