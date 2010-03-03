CryptoGrid AI Pro

CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system.



Overview
CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system. It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies.

The EA provides both automatic and semi-automatic modes, allowing traders to choose between fully automated execution or manual confirmations.


 Key Features

  • Dual Trading Modes – Fully Automatic or Semi-Automatic.

  • Pattern Recognition Module – Identifies Head & Shoulders, Inverted Head & Shoulders, Hammer, and Inverted Hammer patterns with confirmation.

  • Grid Trading System – Multi-level grid with up to 4 configurable Take Profits.

  • Risk Management Tools

    • Fixed or dynamic lot sizing (based on account balance %)

    • Spread filter for safe entries

    • Maximum open trades limiter

    • Magic number trade grouping

  • Market Flexibility – Optimized for Crypto and USD Forex pairs.

  • Trading Styles – Suitable for scalping and swing trading.


 Input Parameters

  • General Settings – Auto/Semi mode, lot sizing, spread filter, trade limiter, magic number.

  • Pattern Recognition – Enable/disable patterns, lookback period, confirmation bars.

  • Grid Settings – Grid size and TP1–TP4 configuration.


 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Which markets does it support?

  • Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD (recommended), ETHUSD, LTCUSD.

  • USD Forex Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, and others.

2. What is the recommended timeframe?
Best performance on M15 and H1. Scalpers may use M5.

3. Can it handle high spreads?
Yes – built-in spread filter blocks trades during unfavorable conditions.

4. What’s the minimum deposit?
From $200 with fixed lots. For AutoLot mode, larger deposits are advised.

5. Does it support risk control?
Yes – Fixed lots or AutoLot with % risk per balance.

6. Does it comply with FIFO rules?
The EA uses multiple positions, so hedging is required. Check your broker’s policy.

7. Is it suitable for prop firms?
Yes – with conservative grid and risk settings.

 Advantages

  • Intelligent pattern-based entries.

  • Adaptive grid trading in both trends and ranges.

  • Flexible multi-TP profit-taking.

  • Risk-managed execution.

  • Works on Crypto + USD Forex markets.

 Recommendations

  • Account Type: Use an ECN/RAW spread account for best results.

  • Broker: Choose brokers with low spreads and reliable execution.

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:100 recommended.

  • Deposit: From $200+, higher is better for grid trading.

  • VPS: Use a low-latency VPS for 24/7 stable trading.

CryptoGrid AI Pro is built for traders who want a smart balance of candlestick pattern entries and a reliable grid engine across both crypto and Forex markets.


