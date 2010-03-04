Nova FRC Trader
- Experts
- Anita Monus
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Nova FRC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Fractals indicator — a classic tool that identifies local highs and lows to pinpoint potential reversal and breakout points. This EA transforms fractal patterns into a structured trading system, entering trades only when price confirms a meaningful shift in market structure.
Instead of chasing every swing, Nova FRC Trader focuses on setups where fractals indicate a real change in momentum. Trades are executed with discipline, avoiding noise and weak signals.
It’s a clean, rules-based approach — trading with clarity and precision whenever the market signals opportunity.
Licenses are limited at launch pricing, before the full price rises to $350.
Why traders choose Nova FRC Trader:
-
Fractals Indicator, Fully Automated
Implements Bill Williams’ Fractals logic with strict entry and exit filters.
-
Structure-Based Signals
Trades only when fractal highs or lows confirm a potential reversal or breakout.
-
Risk Management Included
Every trade has a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.
-
Cross-Market Flexibility
Works effectively on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — from H1 to daily charts.
-
Simple, Transparent, Efficient
Fast execution, clear logic, and no unnecessary complexity.
A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees results — but Nova FRC Trader provides a systematic, structure-based tool to trade fractal signals with discipline.
Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases to $350.