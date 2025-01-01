DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene lo stato dell'ordine.

ENUM_ORDER_STATE  State() const

Valore di ritorno

Stato dell'ordine dall'enumerazione ENUM_ORDER_STATE.

Nota

L'ordine storico deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Ticket (per ticket) o SelectByIndex (per indice).