DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCHistoryOrderInfoOrderType 

OrderType

Ottiene il tipo di ordine.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE  OrderType() const

Valore di ritorno

Tipo di ordine dall'enumerazione ENUM_ORDER_TYPE.

Nota

L'ordine storico deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Ticket (per ticket) o SelectByIndex (per indice).