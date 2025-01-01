- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
TimeExpiration
Ottiene l'orario dell'espirazione dell'ordine.
|
datetime TimeExpiration() const
Valore di ritorno
Orario di espirazione dell'ordine, impostato al suo piazzamento.
Nota
L'ordine storico deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Ticket (per ticket) o SelectByIndex (per indice).