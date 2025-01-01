DocumentazioneSezioni
TakeProfit

Ottiene il prezzo Take Profit dell'ordine.

double  TakeProfit() const

Valore di ritorno

Il prezzo Take Profit dell'ordine.

Nota

L'ordine storico deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Ticket (per ticket) o SelectByIndex (per indice).