- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
StopLevel
Imposta nuovo valore del parametro "StopLevel".
void StopLevel(
Parametri
value
[in] Nuovo valore di "StopLevel".
Valore di ritorno
Nessuno.
Nota
Il valore di "StopLevel" è definito in unità del livello dei prezzi. I valori numerici di unità di livello dei prezzi sono restituiti dal metodo PriceLevelUnit(). Lo "StopLevel" è utilizzato per definire il prezzo di Stop Loss rispetto al prezzo di apertura.