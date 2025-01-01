DocumentazioneSezioni
StopLevel

Imposta nuovo valore del parametro "StopLevel".

void  StopLevel(
   double    value         // nuovo valore
   )

Parametri

value

[in]  Nuovo valore di "StopLevel".

Valore di ritorno

Nessuno.

Nota

Il valore di "StopLevel" è definito in unità del livello dei prezzi. I valori numerici di unità di livello dei prezzi sono restituiti dal metodo PriceLevelUnit(). Lo "StopLevel" è utilizzato per definire il prezzo di Stop Loss rispetto al prezzo di apertura.