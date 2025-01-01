- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
OpenShortParams
Consente di impostare i parametri per aprire posizioni short.
|
virtual bool OpenShortParams(
Parametri
price
[in] [out] variabile per prezzo, passato per riferimento.
sl
[in][out] Variabile per il prezzo Stop Loss, passata per riferimento.
tp
[in][out] Variabile per il prezzo Take Profit, passata per riferimento.
expiration
[in][out] Variabile per l'orario d'espirazione, passato per riferimento.
Valore di ritorno
true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.