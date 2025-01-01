DocumentazioneSezioni
Consente di impostare i parametri per aprire posizioni short.

virtual bool  OpenShortParams(
   double&    price,          // prezzo
   double&    sl,             // Stop Loss
   double&    tp,             // Take Profit
   datetime&  expiration      // scadenza
   )

Parametri

price

[in] [out] variabile per prezzo, passato per riferimento.

sl

[in][out]  Variabile per il prezzo Stop Loss, passata per riferimento.

tp

[in][out]  Variabile per il prezzo Take Profit, passata per riferimento.

expiration

[in][out]  Variabile per l'orario d'espirazione, passato per riferimento.

Valore di ritorno

true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.