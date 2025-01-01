OpenShortParams

Consente di impostare i parametri per aprire posizioni short.

virtual bool OpenShortParams(

double& price,

double& sl,

double& tp,

datetime& expiration

)

Parametri

price

[in] [out] variabile per prezzo, passato per riferimento.

sl

[in][out] Variabile per il prezzo Stop Loss, passata per riferimento.

tp

[in][out] Variabile per il prezzo Take Profit, passata per riferimento.

expiration

[in][out] Variabile per l'orario d'espirazione, passato per riferimento.

Valore di ritorno

true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.