- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|10
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|202
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
H1/M30 ORB Smart Recovery Signal
Professional Opening Range Breakout strategy with intelligent auto-recovery system
🎯 Signal Highlights:
✅ #LowMinimum - Subscribe from $100 | Perfect for small accounts
✅ #TightSL - Conservative 200-point stop loss for capital protection
✅ #QuickRecoverySystem - Adjustable smart recovery (1.2x-3.0x multiplier)
✅ #SmartRiskManagement - Built-in volatility & news filters
✅ #NoOvertrading - One position at a time, margin-safe
✅ #RealTimeScanner - Live ATR & ADX market analysis
📊 Strategy Features:
- H4 Opening Range Breakout - Trades major timeframe breakouts
- Auto Recovery - Opposite entries recover losses intelligently
- News Filter - Avoids high-impact economic events
- Volatility Filter - Only trades in favorable market conditions
- Daily Profit Target - Automatic pause after reaching target
- Trailing Stop - Secures profits dynamically
💼 Account Requirements:
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (ECN/RAW recommended $300
- Broker: Low spread (0-2 pips) preferred
- Leverage: 1:500 minimum
🛡️ Risk Management:
- Fixed lot sizing based on equity %
- Maximum recovery depth control
- Pre-trade margin validation
- Automatic shutdown on low margin
- Customizable SL/TP levels
#ProfessionalTrading #AutomatedRecovery #SmartEA #ConsistentGrowth
⚠️ Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk.
Powered by Advanced ORB Gold v4.3 - Adjustable Recovery System
