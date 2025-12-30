SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Advanced ORB Gold MT5
Dodong Christian Arnon

Advanced ORB Gold MT5

Dodong Christian Arnon
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 12%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
37
Bénéfice trades:
26 (70.27%)
Perte trades:
11 (29.73%)
Meilleure transaction:
8.11 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.28 USD
Bénéfice brut:
26.98 USD (1 387 pips)
Perte brute:
-17.20 USD (1 185 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (3.05 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8.91 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
21.86%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.03%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
37
Temps de détention moyen:
31 secondes
Facteur de récupération:
1.83
Longs trades:
21 (56.76%)
Courts trades:
16 (43.24%)
Facteur de profit:
1.57
Rendement attendu:
0.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.04 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.56 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-3.37 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3.37 USD (2)
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.35 USD
Maximal:
5.35 USD (5.95%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.83% (5.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.63% (0.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 10
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 202
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +8.11 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3.05 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3.37 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire


H1/M30 ORB Smart Recovery Signal

Professional Opening Range Breakout strategy with intelligent auto-recovery system

🎯 Signal Highlights:

#LowMinimum - Subscribe from $100 | Perfect for small accounts
#TightSL - Conservative 200-point stop loss for capital protection
#QuickRecoverySystem - Adjustable smart recovery (1.2x-3.0x multiplier)
#SmartRiskManagement - Built-in volatility & news filters
#NoOvertrading - One position at a time, margin-safe
#RealTimeScanner - Live ATR & ADX market analysis

📊 Strategy Features:

  • H4 Opening Range Breakout - Trades major timeframe breakouts
  • Auto Recovery - Opposite entries recover losses intelligently
  • News Filter - Avoids high-impact economic events
  • Volatility Filter - Only trades in favorable market conditions
  • Daily Profit Target - Automatic pause after reaching target
  • Trailing Stop - Secures profits dynamically

💼 Account Requirements:

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (ECN/RAW recommended $300
  • Broker: Low spread (0-2 pips) preferred
  • Leverage: 1:500 minimum

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • Fixed lot sizing based on equity %
  • Maximum recovery depth control
  • Pre-trade margin validation
  • Automatic shutdown on low margin
  • Customizable SL/TP levels

#ProfessionalTrading #AutomatedRecovery #SmartEA #ConsistentGrowth

⚠️ Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk.

Powered by Advanced ORB Gold v4.3 - Adjustable Recovery System


Aucun avis
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 13:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 12:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 12:04 2025.12.30 12:04:41  

H1/M30 ORB Smart Recovery Signal Professional Opening Range Breakout strategy with intelligent auto-recovery system 🎯 Signal Highlights: ✅ #LowMinimum - Subscribe from $100 | Perfect for small accounts ✅ #TightSL - Conservative 200-point stop loss for capital protection ✅ #QuickRecoverySystem - Adjustable smart recovery (1.2x-3.0x multiplier) ✅ #SmartRiskManagement - Built-in volatility & news filters ✅ #NoOvertrading - One position at a time, margin-safe ✅ #RealTimeScanner - Live ATR & ADX market analysis 📊 Strategy Features: H4 Opening Range Breakout - Trades major timeframe breakouts Auto Recovery - Opposite entries recover losses intelligently News Filter - Avoids high-impact economic events Volatility Filter - Only trades in favorable market conditions Daily Profit Target - Automatic pause after reaching target Trailing Stop - Secures profits dynamically 💼 Account Requirements: Minimum Deposit: $100 (ECN/RAW recommended $300 Broker: Low spread (0-2 pips) preferred Leverage: 1:500 minimum 🛡️ Risk Management: Fixed lot sizing based on equity % Maximum recovery depth control Pre-trade margin validation Automatic shutdown on low margin Customizable SL/TP levels #ProfessionalTrading #AutomatedRecovery #SmartEA #ConsistentGrowth ⚠️ Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk. Powered by Advanced ORB Gold v4.3 - Adjustable Recovery System

2025.12.30 11:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.30 11:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 11:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Advanced ORB Gold MT5
30 USD par mois
12%
0
0
USD
95
USD
1
97%
37
70%
22%
1.56
0.26
USD
6%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.