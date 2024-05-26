SignauxSections
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Stable Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 avis
Fiabilité
75 semaines
6 / 17K USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 346%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
452
Bénéfice trades:
365 (80.75%)
Perte trades:
87 (19.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
12.20 USD
Pire transaction:
-20.92 USD
Bénéfice brut:
881.67 USD (88 717 pips)
Perte brute:
-405.99 USD (36 892 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (58.90 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
59.71 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.30
Activité de trading:
2.84%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.82%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
23
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
6.20
Longs trades:
315 (69.69%)
Courts trades:
137 (30.31%)
Facteur de profit:
2.17
Rendement attendu:
1.05 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.42 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-21.35 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-47.75 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.20%
Prévision annuelle:
160.17%
Algo trading:
94%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5.45 USD
Maximal:
76.76 USD (15.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.45% (76.83 USD)
Par fonds propres:
33.70% (73.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 452
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 476
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 52K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +12.20 USD
Pire transaction: -21 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +58.90 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -21.35 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.20 × 5
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.00 × 7
Eightcap-Live
1.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.73 × 415
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
3.01 × 440
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.11 × 18
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-Pro
4.39 × 72
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
4.53 × 124
FBS-Real
4.88 × 16
Exness-MT5Real11
4.88 × 331
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.02 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.37 × 911
OxSecurities-Live
5.39 × 114
Exness-MT5Real3
5.42 × 220
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.

- Profit: 200 ~ 350% / Year

- Hardcore Stop loss and close all order 90$

- With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    Aucun avis
    2025.09.15 17:09
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.09.11 20:25
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.08.20 16:18
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.08.20 03:46
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.06.04 07:33
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.05.29 09:06
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.01 01:52
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.04.28 12:14
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.04.16 02:54
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.04.10 15:43
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2025.04.10 06:45
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.04.10 05:40
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.04.06 08:15
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.03.31 03:27
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.03.27 17:50
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.03.21 14:44
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.03.19 20:11
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.03.04 08:43
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.03.03 19:39
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.02.25 15:39
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    Signal
    Prix
    Croissance
    Les abonnés
    Fonds
    Solde
    Semaines
    Conseillers experts
    Trades
    Gagner %
    Activité
    PF
    Rendement attendu
    Prélèvement
    Effet de levier
    MSC Gold Stable Pro
    35 USD par mois
    346%
    6
    17K
    USD
    535
    USD
    75
    94%
    452
    80%
    3%
    2.17
    1.05
    USD
    34%
    1:500
