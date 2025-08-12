SignauxSections
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

NoPain MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
9 avis
Fiabilité
204 semaines
75 / 305K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 1 533%
OANDA-Live-1
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
5 450
Bénéfice trades:
3 459 (63.46%)
Perte trades:
1 991 (36.53%)
Meilleure transaction:
19.97 USD
Pire transaction:
-28.41 USD
Bénéfice brut:
9 010.70 USD (394 692 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 383.95 USD (680 710 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (21.38 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
32.70 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
63.26%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.13%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
45.87
Longs trades:
2 751 (50.48%)
Courts trades:
2 699 (49.52%)
Facteur de profit:
1.67
Rendement attendu:
0.67 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.61 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.70 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-21.36 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-38.35 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.23%
Prévision annuelle:
14.87%
Algo trading:
8%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.56 USD
Maximal:
79.07 USD (6.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.89% (79.07 USD)
Par fonds propres:
20.63% (227.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 5450
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -286K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19.97 USD
Pire transaction: -28 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +21.38 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -21.36 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OANDA-Live-1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

SwitchMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 36
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 5
Bybit-Live-5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-2
0.00 × 28
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 5
CMCMarkets-MT5-LIVE
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.00 × 5
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 27
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 22
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 2
BullWaves-LIVE
0.00 × 37
DerivFX-Server
0.00 × 14
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 44
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 6
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 54
GICLimited-Live
0.00 × 1
BenchMark-Server
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 71
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
MabiconPty-Live
0.00 × 4
104 plus...
NOTE: Trades are made by my robot, but the statistics indicate low AlgoTrading, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.

NOTE: If you want bigger profit, my UpFuji MT4/5 signal is the same strategy but with half the balance (600 USD), so the profit and DrawDown will be double of NoPain.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 3% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 100.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Note moyenne:
Ji Wei Zhu
230
Ji Wei Zhu 2025.08.12 09:40  (modifié 2025.08.12 09:42) 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v z79946036

详情可以参考个人主页，主要品种黄金比特币

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jerrychu123

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.08.10 02:15 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

11560865
66
11560865 2025.06.30 18:03 
 

Wth was that in the last days...

Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai
226
Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai 2025.05.26 10:44   

Trade is not copying in my account.

ahmed8808
413
ahmed8808 2025.04.04 15:32 
 

Another scammer with a scam signal, stay away.

Giorgi Komakhidze
83
Giorgi Komakhidze 2025.03.12 21:27 
 

SOMEBODY HELP TO INSTALL THIS SIGNAL, where I must write thise files? ( PRESETS 3.3 MT5 )

Dany Steyaert
949
Dany Steyaert 2025.03.06 15:27 
 

Very good signal, keep up the good work.

Malik Difanagara
157
Malik Difanagara 2025.02.11 14:21 
 

"May you stay consistent and keep pushing your profits to new heights. We believe in you, and we know you have what it takes to achieve even greater success!"

Dan Liu
670
Dan Liu 2025.01.25 07:03 
 

Everything looks going well.

2025.04.17 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 07:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 05:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 01:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 03:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.12.18 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.18 10:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.20 23:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.17 04:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.16 17:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.07 20:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
