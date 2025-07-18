SignauxSections
Mr Panlop Tansila

BreakThrustPro V2

Mr Panlop Tansila
2 avis
Fiabilité
50 semaines
2 / 4.6K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 152%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
455
Bénéfice trades:
255 (56.04%)
Perte trades:
200 (43.96%)
Meilleure transaction:
235.73 USD
Pire transaction:
-78.69 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 655.39 USD (586 932 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 133.09 USD (351 255 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (312.34 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
312.34 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
42.15%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.06%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.28
Longs trades:
237 (52.09%)
Courts trades:
218 (47.91%)
Facteur de profit:
1.49
Rendement attendu:
3.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
18.26 USD
Perte moyenne:
-15.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-65.63 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-104.97 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.72%
Prévision annuelle:
93.62%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
355.47 USD (13.56%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.53% (354.66 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.08% (74.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 260
XAUUSD 119
USTEC 73
NVDA.NAS 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 909
XAUUSD 424
USTEC 188
NVDA.NAS 2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 15K
XAUUSD 43K
USTEC 177K
NVDA.NAS 3
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +235.73 USD
Pire transaction: -79 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +312.34 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -65.63 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.91 × 5330
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 457
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.52 × 147
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 77
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 220
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
87 plus...
Why Trade with BreakThrust Pro EA?

No Risky Strategy, Low Drawdown 8%
Adapt to market changes in real time without the high risks of martingale, hedging, or grid strategies?

Custom Money Management
Control your risk with flexible settings tailored to your trading style. Whether you're conservative or aggressive, BreakThrust Pro EA adapts to you.

Proven Performance
Backed by 7 months of live trading success.

Ready to level up your gold trading? Choose BreakThrust Pro EA—where smart automation meets real results.


Let BreakThrust Pro do the hard work for you. Enjoy stress-free trading with an intelligent breakout strategy that puts safety first.

Start trading smarter today with BreakThrust Pro – The safer way to capture market breakouts!

Forex Pair : USDJPY, Gold, US100
Timeframe : 1 min - 5 min
min Deposit : 100 USD

BreakThrust Pro MT5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140462?source=Site


Note moyenne:
Nhut Anh Phan
1351
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.07.18 16:08 
 

.

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.26 06:52 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2025.05.23 16:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.14 16:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.15 04:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.14 20:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 11:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.01 01:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.25 20:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.12.12 15:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.11 23:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.10 08:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.09 19:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.19 19:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.13 22:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.13 21:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.10 15:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.10 15:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
BreakThrustPro V2
30 USD par mois
152%
2
4.6K
USD
2.5K
USD
50
90%
455
56%
42%
1.48
3.35
USD
14%
1:500
Copier

