Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Invest Pro

Bui Huy Dat
13 avis
Fiabilité
120 semaines
29 / 164K USD
Copie pour 39 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 359%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
978
Bénéfice trades:
768 (78.52%)
Perte trades:
210 (21.47%)
Meilleure transaction:
19.62 USD
Pire transaction:
-33.03 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 185.00 USD (219 269 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 394.47 USD (132 420 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (77.84 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
77.84 USD (29)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
5.60%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.04%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
36
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.67
Longs trades:
553 (56.54%)
Courts trades:
425 (43.46%)
Facteur de profit:
1.57
Rendement attendu:
0.81 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.85 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.64 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-94.65 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-95.51 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.33%
Prévision annuelle:
64.70%
Algo trading:
64%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
169.29 USD (16.24%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
26.23% (169.36 USD)
Par fonds propres:
22.50% (124.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 977
AUDCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 791
AUDCAD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 87K
AUDCAD 1
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19.62 USD
Pire transaction: -33 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 29
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +77.84 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -94.65 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
0.83 × 6
Coinexx-Live
1.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.00 × 7
Eightcap-Live
1.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.47 × 695
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
2.81 × 602
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.11 × 18
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.93 × 121
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
4.53 × 124
FBS-Real
4.88 × 16
Exness-MT5Real11
4.89 × 332
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
43 plus...
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.

- This strategy is based on a carefully engineered grid system, combining 29 entry tactics with strict risk management.
- Suitable for investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth.


    🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


    Signal Detail:

    1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

    2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

    Profit: 80 ~ 135% / Year

    - Hardcore Stop loss and close all order @ 20%(90$) base on initial balance ( 500$ )

    - With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

     

    Investor Recommend:

    - Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

    - For those that like high risk/reward, suggested deposit of 500$, and copy the same volume as mine, but expect your drawdown could reach 20% and profit roughly  +/-10%/monthly

    - The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

    - A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


        Contacts:

        Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

        telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl



        Note moyenne:
        Patrick Pierre Jean Josep Bourges
        144
        Patrick Pierre Jean Josep Bourges 2025.08.14 22:21 
         

        Bonjour, je ne comprends pas, à priori, rien ne fonctionne. Pourtant j'ai suivi toutes les étapes... Je ne comprends pas.

        Quelqu'un peut-il me guider sur la procédure exacte à suivre pour utiliser ce signal.

        Cordialement

        Patrick

        ------------------------------------------

        Hello, I don't understand. Nothing seems to work. Even though I followed all the steps... I don't understand.

        Can someone guide me on the exact procedure to follow to use this signal?

        Sincerely,

        Patrick

        Benjamin Bilen
        182
        Benjamin Bilen 2025.07.31 15:20 
         

        I don't like the trading style much, but the support is good.

        Yao Zou
        1450
        Yao Zou 2025.07.27 14:20 
         

        欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

        189114nickynomates
        1022
        189114nickynomates 2025.07.19 05:40 
         

        The Trading style has changed. Results are not so good the last month.

        Ke Zhao Huang
        428
        Ke Zhao Huang 2025.07.17 13:34 
         

        嘎了 嘎了 这个月要止损两次了

        Andreas Schaedlich
        1289
        Andreas Schaedlich 2025.06.12 14:55   

        Funktioniert nicht mit XAUUSD+ :(

        Wei Jiang
        245
        Wei Jiang 2025.06.10 06:50 
         

        Don't trade against the trend. Breakthrough orders were good in the past.

        Joe Markey
        685
        Joe Markey 2025.06.09 21:40 
         

        So far so good, I'm copying on an IC Markets account and it's working exactly as it should, I initially tried my Blackbull account and it wouldn;t copy trades, ICM is good though. Keep up the good work

        Taschenmaus
        36
        Taschenmaus 2025.06.06 12:58   

        just moving on.

        jdastrup
        21
        jdastrup 2025.06.04 20:57 
         

        Great signal. Consistent and reliable.

        Juned
        132
        Juned 2025.06.03 08:02  (modifié 2025.06.05 11:09) 
         

        From the day 1 it still not copy any single signal I talked with mql support not getting response & this signal provider inform me it's not issue from my side my whole money waisted request you to refund my whole my and give me solution. i was facing this issue but after discuss it's sorted

        I recommend everyone to invest its work and good. thanks

        Athresh Keshavmurthy
        14
        Athresh Keshavmurthy 2025.05.27 16:13 
         

        I am loving it.

        Shushi Jiang
        196
        Shushi Jiang 2025.04.25 03:39 
         

        招募稳定交易员，无需入金无任何考核费用，提供10万U起步资金，欢迎高手交流v gawm3377

        2025.09.24 11:22
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.09.15 17:09
        Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
        2025.09.14 12:26
        No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
        2025.09.09 16:33
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.09.02 16:43
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.09.02 07:26
        80% of growth achieved within 30 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 811 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
        2025.08.29 17:12
        Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
        2025.08.20 16:18
        Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
        2025.08.20 03:46
        No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
        2025.07.21 05:52
        80% of growth achieved within 33 days. This comprises 4.3% of days out of 768 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
        2025.06.13 09:36
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.06.13 07:30
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.04.08 08:02
        Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
        2025.04.06 08:15
        No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
        2025.03.31 03:27
        Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
        2025.03.27 17:50
        No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
        2025.03.05 14:23
        Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
        2025.02.27 18:20
        80% of growth achieved within 30 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 624 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
        2025.02.11 16:08
        Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
        2025.02.03 15:04
        Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
