|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|1605
|AUDCAD
|1579
|AUDNZD
|1409
|USDCAD
|115
|EURGBP
|98
|GBPCAD
|69
|AUDUSD
|29
|NZDUSD
|26
|EURUSD
|5
|EURCAD
|5
|GBPUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|5.2K
|AUDCAD
|10K
|AUDNZD
|768
|USDCAD
|492
|EURGBP
|168
|GBPCAD
|60
|AUDUSD
|32
|NZDUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|18
|EURCAD
|5
|GBPUSD
|10
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|104K
|AUDCAD
|225K
|AUDNZD
|50K
|USDCAD
|25K
|EURGBP
|9K
|GBPCAD
|20K
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|747
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|EURCAD
|669
|GBPUSD
|941
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICTrading-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MarketFinancials-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.37 × 442
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|1.00 × 2
|
OneRoyal-Server
|1.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.01 × 1516
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.08 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.16 × 14343
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|1.17 × 6
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.41 × 800
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.48 × 35636
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.51 × 395
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.51 × 598
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.67 × 33
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.73 × 1181
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.75 × 8
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.76 × 63
CustomAdjusted Liquidity Miner EA: Live monitoring with specific settings
Update July 17, 2023: Due to high volatility in the markets we decided to reduce the risk of the strategy, we expect severe change in the trends of most pairs due to an expected reversal in interest rates during 2023 and 2024.
Update May 21, 2024: Same risk size is used but a new model of pulse cycle of the markets is employed, this requires two more currency pairs to be involved UDSCAD and EURGBP, expect more trades and trading frequency; pulses are closed in loss sometimes to protect from unexpected movements.
