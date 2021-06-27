SignauxSections
Jose Luis Thenier Villa

Tharos II LiquidityMinerEA

Jose Luis Thenier Villa
0 avis
Fiabilité
226 semaines
2 / 19K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 860%
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 941
Bénéfice trades:
3 361 (68.02%)
Perte trades:
1 580 (31.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
158.03 EUR
Pire transaction:
-496.56 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
45 876.22 EUR (964 678 pips)
Perte brute:
-31 210.96 EUR (526 099 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
61 (1 295.99 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 295.99 EUR (61)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
67.04%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
29.02%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.16
Longs trades:
2 435 (49.28%)
Courts trades:
2 506 (50.72%)
Facteur de profit:
1.47
Rendement attendu:
2.97 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
13.65 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-19.75 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-1 149.23 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 968.12 EUR (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
-5.09%
Prévision annuelle:
-59.78%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
231.45 EUR
Maximal:
2 379.02 EUR (22.11%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
30.57% (2 112.31 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
46.67% (4 285.81 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 1605
AUDCAD 1579
AUDNZD 1409
USDCAD 115
EURGBP 98
GBPCAD 69
AUDUSD 29
NZDUSD 26
EURUSD 5
EURCAD 5
GBPUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 5.2K
AUDCAD 10K
AUDNZD 768
USDCAD 492
EURGBP 168
GBPCAD 60
AUDUSD 32
NZDUSD 19
EURUSD 18
EURCAD 5
GBPUSD 10
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 104K
AUDCAD 225K
AUDNZD 50K
USDCAD 25K
EURGBP 9K
GBPCAD 20K
AUDUSD 1.1K
NZDUSD 747
EURUSD 1.8K
EURCAD 669
GBPUSD 941
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +158.03 EUR
Pire transaction: -497 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 61
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 295.99 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 149.23 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICTrading-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 1
MarketFinancials-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.37 × 442
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.50 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.50 × 4
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
1.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
1.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.01 × 1516
Exness-MT5Real2
1.08 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.16 × 14343
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.17 × 6
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.41 × 800
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.48 × 35636
Exness-MT5Real24
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.51 × 395
Hankotrade-Live
1.51 × 598
PUPrime-Live
1.67 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.73 × 1181
itexsys-Platform
1.75 × 8
GoMarkets-Live
1.76 × 63
161 plus...
CustomAdjusted Liquidity Miner EA: Live monitoring with specific settings

Update July 17, 2023: Due to high volatility in the markets we decided to reduce the risk of the strategy, we expect severe change in the trends of most pairs due to an expected reversal in interest rates during 2023 and 2024.

Update May 21, 2024: Same risk size is used but a new model of pulse cycle of the markets is employed, this requires two more currency pairs to be involved UDSCAD and EURGBP, expect more trades and trading frequency; pulses are closed in loss sometimes to protect from unexpected movements.


