Lee Wai Chong

Gold Super High Risk

Lee Wai Chong
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 128%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
32
Bénéfice trades:
30 (93.75%)
Perte trades:
2 (6.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 000.64 USD
Pire transaction:
-718.89 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 835.35 USD (16 796 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 119.93 USD (4 870 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (1 333.04 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 333.04 USD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.33
Activité de trading:
34.53%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.43%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
2.38
Longs trades:
17 (53.13%)
Courts trades:
15 (46.88%)
Facteur de profit:
2.53
Rendement attendu:
53.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
94.51 USD
Perte moyenne:
-559.97 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-718.89 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-718.89 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
88.69%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.00 USD
Maximal:
721.99 USD (31.23%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
21.76% (720.54 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.19% (333.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 000.64 USD
Pire transaction: -719 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 22
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 333.04 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -718.89 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Since the order risk is based on percentage (%), theoretically the account will not be blown.

$1000 - 10% = $900

$900 - 10% = $810

$810 - 10% = $729

$729 - 10% = $656... etc...

Do you get it? 

However the drawdown will be high. In the backtest, the equity drawdown could be up to -60%. 

The ROI return on investment also will be very very lucrative, potentially up to 10,000% (100 times) a year.

IMPORTANT: If you want to copy this signal, please do not mix with other EAs in your MT5. Please use a separate MT5 account.

Register with my broker here to achieve 1:1 result: 

https://portal.tmgm-sea.com/register?r_code=IB1750060704A

Raw Spread account preferred.

IMPORTANT: Dont use ICMarkets Raw Spread as the slippage is very high. You won't be making the same profit as I do. 

 

2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 09:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.06 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.05 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

