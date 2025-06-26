SignauxSections
Rasekh Amiri

Goldora

Rasekh Amiri
0 avis
Fiabilité
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 182%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
313
Bénéfice trades:
174 (55.59%)
Perte trades:
139 (44.41%)
Meilleure transaction:
134.29 USD
Pire transaction:
-115.55 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 776.76 USD (404 933 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 251.37 USD (207 197 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (187.60 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
776.98 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
21.30%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
68.38%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
27
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.38
Longs trades:
161 (51.44%)
Courts trades:
152 (48.56%)
Facteur de profit:
1.47
Rendement attendu:
4.87 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
27.45 USD
Perte moyenne:
-23.39 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-150.06 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-219.74 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.01%
Prévision annuelle:
97.17%
Algo trading:
59%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
394.11 USD
Maximal:
451.40 USD (16.49%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
39.41% (394.11 USD)
Par fonds propres:
27.52% (367.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 265
USTEC 23
DE40 22
BTCUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
USTEC 703
DE40 -214
BTCUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 44K
USTEC 155K
DE40 -7.3K
BTCUSD 6.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +134.29 USD
Pire transaction: -116 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +187.60 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -150.06 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 363
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.84 × 6040
64 plus...
Thank you for trusting Goldora!
This signal is all about trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.

A few things to know:

  • Initially traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now exclusively trading XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.

  • Early account drawdown of 39% due to diversified exposure across multiple instruments. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold.

  • No Martingale, no Grid.

  • Recommended: Raw Spread account and min deposit of $500.

Important Reminder:
Trading is risky. Past results don’t guarantee future profits. Never risk money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital wisely.

Glad to have you here — Let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!

Aucun avis
2025.08.31 11:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 11:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 15:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 13:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 09:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 12:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.17 20:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.15 14:15
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 22:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.12 21:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 13:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 11:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 16:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 15:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 09:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.06 07:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 11:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
