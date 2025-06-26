- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|265
|USTEC
|23
|DE40
|22
|BTCUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|USTEC
|703
|DE40
|-214
|BTCUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|44K
|USTEC
|155K
|DE40
|-7.3K
|BTCUSD
|6.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.84 × 363
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.84 × 6040
Thank you for trusting Goldora!
This signal is all about trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.
A few things to know:
-
Initially traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now exclusively trading XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.
-
Early account drawdown of 39% due to diversified exposure across multiple instruments. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold.
-
No Martingale, no Grid.
-
Recommended: Raw Spread account and min deposit of $500.
Important Reminder:
Trading is risky. Past results don’t guarantee future profits. Never risk money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital wisely.
Glad to have you here — Let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!
