Jan Stancel

JS SmartGrid Signal MG01

Jan Stancel
3 avis
Fiabilité
84 semaines
79 / 228K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 1 454%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 247
Bénéfice trades:
1 003 (80.43%)
Perte trades:
244 (19.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
127.61 USD
Pire transaction:
-82.27 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 856.89 USD (408 532 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 471.44 USD (97 805 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
47 (164.34 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
211.81 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
66.22%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.64%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
18 heures
Facteur de récupération:
20.32
Longs trades:
783 (62.79%)
Courts trades:
464 (37.21%)
Facteur de profit:
3.30
Rendement attendu:
2.71 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.84 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.03 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-166.54 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-166.54 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
18.81%
Prévision annuelle:
228.25%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
166.58 USD (6.96%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.95% (166.68 USD)
Par fonds propres:
32.01% (387.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 879
AUDCAD 364
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
AUDCAD 2.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 93K
AUDCAD 40K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +127.61 USD
Pire transaction: -82 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +164.34 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -166.54 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.31 × 4560
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.50 × 2
FXNXGlobal-Trade
3.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.79 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.19 × 157
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.23 × 13
Exness-MT5Real12
4.31 × 32
Darwinex-Live
4.33 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.40 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
4.42 × 137
XM.COM-MT5
5.06 × 36
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
JunoMarkets-Server
5.40 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.40 × 284
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.66 × 1095
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
6.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
6.30 × 30
Axiory-Live
6.33 × 12
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.43 × 54
Exness-MT5Real3
6.57 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
7.38 × 37
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.50 × 2
42 plus...
Thank you for choosing my signal

There are two EAs running on this signal that are currently providing good results...


Trade on AUDCAD - high risk grid signal with martingale

Trade on XAUUSD - Medium risk grid Signal


minimum 1000 USD (higher balance is better)

recommended lever 1:500 and higher


Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are fully under your direction and responsibility is up to you !!!

Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.

Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!



Note moyenne:
chenggong
41
chenggong 2025.08.18 02:09 
 

我不能继续订阅，提示 无效的卡 地址 电话。

I am unable to continue subscribing and am prompted with an invalid card address and phone number. Please answer why?

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.08.10 01:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

Su Huang
125
Su Huang 2025.08.09 10:31 
 

I'm very satisfied with this signal and hope it can remain stable.

2025.01.06 04:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.04 04:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.23 15:43
80% of trades performed within 12 days. This comprises 4.78% of days out of the 251 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.23 11:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.23 10:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.16 16:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.09.18 07:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.17 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.30 01:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.07.28 19:27
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2024.07.18 04:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.17 16:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.03 15:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.06.03 15:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.02 10:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.27 00:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.21 06:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.04.29 14:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.04.28 07:38
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.04.26 17:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
JS SmartGrid Signal MG01
30 USD par mois
1 454%
79
228K
USD
1.2K
USD
84
96%
1 247
80%
66%
3.30
2.71
USD
32%
1:500
