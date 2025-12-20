Samurai Volume SR and Fractal AO
- Elvin Entero Tomolin
- Version: 12.1
- Activations: 5
### **SamuraiFX Combined Pro**
**SamuraiFX Combined Pro** is an all-in-one trading powerhouse that merges high-accuracy Volume Analysis with filtered Fractal signals.
It is designed to help you identify institutional supply/demand zones and high-probability reversal points without the clutter.
### **Why Choose SamuraiFX Combined Pro?**
* **Smart Volume Zones:** Automatically identifies "Premium" (Sell) and "Discount" (Buy) zones based on yesterday’s market volume.
* **Validated Fractals:** Unlike standard indicators, this uses the Awesome Oscillator (AO) to filter out "noise" and only show you fractals with real momentum behind them.
* **Persistent Signals:** Signals and warning arrows stay on your chart until the price actually breaks the level—no more disappearing signals.
* **Real-Time Dashboard:** Get an instant look at the Buyer/Seller "Push Ratio" and market momentum directly on your screen.
### **Key Features**
* **Visual Supply/Demand:** Clearly colored zones for easy decision-making.
* **Dual-Signal Logic:** Combines Daily Volume S/R with Active Fractal AO.
* **Clean Interface:** Professional dashboard that doesn't block your price action.
* **Non-Repainting Logic:** Once a level is confirmed, it remains valid until breached.
### **Input Parameters**
**>>> VOLUME SR VISUALS**
* **Premium/Discount Colors:** Customize the look of your Sell and Buy zones.
* **Dashboard Offsets:** Adjust the X and Y position of the on-screen info box.
**>>> VOLUME SR SIGNALS**
* **Volume Ratio:** Sensitivity for identifying major buyer/seller "pushes."
* **Arrow Size/Colors:** Customize the visual style of entry signals.
**>>> FRACTAL AO VISUALS**
* **Show Lines/Zones:** Toggle the visibility of horizontal SR levels and price boxes.
* **Zone Fill:** Choose between solid or transparent supply/demand boxes.
**>>> FRACTAL AO LOGIC**
* **Show Warnings:** Enable "Weak" signals to see potential early reversals.
* **Break Strategy:** Choose if a level breaks on "Touch" or "Close" of a candle.
* **Strict Weak Signals:** Increases the filter for non-confirmed fractal setups.
* **Alert Popup:** Get notified immediately when a new signal forms.