SDZ Trend Pro

📘 Overview

SDZ Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor work for all symbol, recommend XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 timeframe.

It combines dynamic price action patterns, EMA filters, and strict session-based trading logic to identify precise market entries with optimal risk control.

This EA is ideal for traders who prefer structured, time-filtered trading during active market hours.

⚙️ Core Features

Dynamic Stop Loss (SL) logic

  • Automatically sets SL based on candle pattern

  • Chooses the closest valid SL when multiple patterns trigger simultaneously.

EMA Filter

  • Trades only when price confirms direction with EMA20 and EMA50.

  • Ensures trend-following entries and filters out sideways signals.

Smart Session Control (GMT+7)

  • Trades only during high-volatility hours:

    • Asia: 07:00 – 09:45

    • Europe: 13:30 – 16:45

    • US: 18:30 – 21:30

  • 1 trade per session, max 3 trades per day.

Risk Management

  • Supports three lot calculation modes:

    1. Fixed Money ($ per trade)

    2. Fixed Lot

    3. Percentage Risk (of account balance)

  • Configurable Risk:Reward ratio (RR).

Auto Close Opposite Trades

  • Optionally closes opposite positions when a confirmed new signal appears (e.g., close BUY on confirmed SELL).

Session Counter Reset

  • Automatically resets daily trade counters at midnight (GMT+7).

💡 Recommended Settings

Parameter Recommended Value
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H1
EMA20 / EMA50 Default
RiskReward 3.0
RiskPercentage 0.25
Lot Mode Percentage
EnableSessionFilter true
EnableAutoClose true
GMT Offset +4 (GMT+7)

🧮 Inputs Summary

Group Input Description
Risk RiskPercentage , RiskReward , FixMoneyRisk , FixLot Define how lot size and risk are managed
Lot Mode LotMode Choose between Fixed Lot, Fixed Money, or Percentage
EMA Filter EMA20Period , EMA50Period EMA smoothing periods
Session Control EnableSessionFilter Enable/disable session restrictions
AsiaStart/End , EuropeStart/End , USStart/End Custom session times (GMT+7)
Auto Close EnableAutoClose Auto-close opposite trade signals
Magic & Others MagicNumber , Slippage , MaxTradesPerDay Expert ID and limits

🧭 Usage Tips

  • Run on H1 timeframe (one chart per symbol).

  • Optimize EMA periods and session hours to match your broker’s server time.

  • Backtest with “Every tick based on real ticks” for accurate results.

  • Recommended minimum balance: $500 (Risk 25$).




