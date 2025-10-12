Institutional Flow Detector
- Indicateurs
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 4.0
- Activations: 5
Institutional Flow Indicator
A smart volume-based tool that detect institutional activity zones through direct order flow patterns.
It reveals where large institutions zone. It is an advanced volume indicator that filters out noise to identify probable institutional patterns.
Key Features
-
Smart cluster detection
-
Automatic identification
-
Signal classification:
-
🟪🟨 Institutional Zone – Strong, sustained institutional activity
-
🟥🟩 Strong Signal – Significant buying/selling pressure
-
🟧🟦 Normal Signal – Moderate activity
-
Interpretation & Confluence
-
Combines market structure (HH, LL, BoS), liquidity zones, and higher timeframes
-
Detects structural shifts and institutional defense levels
-
Dynamic cooldowns to reduce noise